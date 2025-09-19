Veterinary Imaging Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Imaging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for veterinary imaging has seen considerable expansion in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $2.03 billion in 2024 to $2.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The surge observed in the historic phase can be accounted to factors like a rise in pet ownership, advancements in veterinary care, occurrence of animal diseases, humanization of pets, and the growth in the companion animal industry.

In the coming years, a notable surge is anticipated in the size of the veterinary imaging market. It is projected to soar to $2.77 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This augment during the forecast period is credited to the escalating emphasis on preventive veterinary care, expansion of specialized veterinary services across the globe, technological advancements incorporated in veterinary practices, and a heightened awareness regarding zoonotic diseases. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as provision for customizations per different animal species, the advent of 4D imaging technology, improvements in ultrasound technology, the rise in usage of digital radiography, and the application of veterinary imaging in the field of research.

Download a free sample of the veterinary imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9983&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Veterinary Imaging Market?

The upward trend in the consumption of meat and dairy products is anticipated to boost the development of the veterinary imaging market. The items in question, such as beef, pork, poultry, milk, cheese, and yogurt, originate from animals. Veterinary imaging is invaluable in maintaining the health and wellness of livestock animals, which are the primary source of these products. For example, the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2022-2031, published by France's Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, predicts that worldwide meat production will reach 377 million tons by 2023. Consequently, the rising demand for these animal-derived products propels the expansion of the veterinary imaging market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Veterinary Imaging Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Imaging include:

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Canon Inc.

• Carestream Health

• Draminski S.A.

• E.I. Medical Imaging

• Esaote S.P.A.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Heska Corporation

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Veterinary Imaging Market?

Leaders in the veterinary market, such as Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, are revolutionizing the industry by introducing ground-breaking products like the Zero-helium small animal 1.5T MRI to assist in optimal animal disease diagnosis. This state-of-the-art MRI system negates the necessity for helium, a quench pipe, an oxygen monitor, a traditional external chiller, or any extra power by utilizing a potent vacuum and conduction-based cooling system. In April 2023, the UK-based diagnostic imaging service provider unveiled the new MRI system specifically engineered to broaden the scope of diagnostic care for smaller animals. It also addresses the economic, environmental, and supply chain drawbacks of operating with conventional helium-based MRI systems. Hallmarq's Zero-helium small animal 1.5T MRI represents a significant progression from their past systems, merging the reliability of the former machines with an environmentally friendly cooling system.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Veterinary Imaging Market Growth

The veterinary imaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Veterinary Imaging Instruments, Veterinary Software, Veterinary Imaging Reagents

2) By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals

3) By Application: Orthopedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology

4) By End-Use: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Veterinary Imaging Instruments: X-Ray Machines, Ultrasound Machines, MRI Machines, CT Scanners, Endoscopes

2) By Veterinary Software: Imaging Software, Practice Management Software, Radiology Information Systems (RIS), Picture Archiving And Communication Systems (PACS)

3) By Veterinary Imaging Reagents: Contrast Agents, Radiopharmaceuticals, Ultrasound Contrast Agents

View the full veterinary imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-imaging-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Veterinary Imaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest market in veterinary imaging. The estimated growth for this market continues to trend upwards. The market report on veterinary imaging covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Imaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.