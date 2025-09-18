Grain Analysis Market Expected to Reach $3,853.8 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.2%

Grain analysis Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grain analysis market size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.Key Players in Industry:-Alex Stewart InternationalALS LimitedEurofins ScientificGenetic ID NA, Inc.Intertek Group plcMérieux NutriSciencesNeogen CorporationRomer Labs Division Holding GmbHSGS SASymbio LaboratoriesDownload Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13553 The globalization in trade, stringent safety and quality regulations for food & feed and labeling mandates on GMO and allergens in foods are some of the factors driving the growth of the global grain analysis market.Grain analysis is done with the advance technologies such as immunoassay, agar culturing, and chromatography & spectrometry. All these technologies help to detect and maintain the quality of cereals and pulses. The increased food adulteration owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the global grain analysis market during the forecast period. Various regulations on food safety and quality particularly in the developed economies and growth in instances of food fraud, owing to high competition among food producers, drive the grain analysis market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/grain-analysis-market/purchase-options The market is classified on the basis of grain type, target tested, technology, end use, and region. By grain type, the market is segmented into cereals, oilseeds, and pulses. The increased use of cereals in food and feed industries resulted into highest revenue generation in 2020. Based on target tested, the grain analysis market is segregated into pathogens, pesticides, GMO (genetically modified organisms), mycotoxins, and others. Pathogens was the highest revenue generator because the detection and analysis of pathogens is very important in the process of grain analysis.Region wise, the grain analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13553 The grain analysis market is predicted to rise in popularity during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of food grains and rising production of food grains. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions for the production of food grains will also have significant impact on the market. The factors and grain analysis market trends such as population growth, urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in the standard of living are driving the growth of grain analysis market.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing segment in the global grain analysis industry . The variety of food grains such as wheat, millet, rice, and corn are consumed in India on a large scale. This factor provides lucrative opportunity for the expansion of grain analysis market. The Asia region is regarded as dominant region for rice production accounting around 90%, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). The increase in health awareness and rise in investments for research and development (R&D) activities are factors contributing towards the growth of Asia-Pacific grain analysis market.Trending Reports:Food Service Feta Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-feta-cheese-market-A14574 Food Authenticity Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-authenticity-market Shortening Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shortening-market-A13990

