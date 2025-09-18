Black Moon by Jean Marie Schaller Wins Platinum in A' Watch Design Awards

Black Moon

Les Ateliers Louis Moinet's Black Moon watch, designed by Jean Marie Schaller, has been honored with the prestigious Platinum A'Design Award in the Watch Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of watch design, has announced Jean Marie Schaller 's Black Moon watch as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Watch Design category. This highly prestigious accolade celebrates the outstanding design, innovation, and craftsmanship of the Black Moon timepiece, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking creation in the watch industry.The Platinum A' Design Award for the Black Moon watch holds significant relevance for both the brand and the watch industry as a whole. This recognition not only validates the exceptional design and technical prowess of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet but also sets a new benchmark for innovation and creativity in the field of watchmaking. The award serves as an inspiration for watch enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals, showcasing the possibilities of pushing the boundaries of traditional watch design.The Black Moon watch stands out for its unique and innovative lunar display, which features two lunar meteorites representing the full and new moon on a slightly domed central disc. The meteorites, Dhofar 457 and Gadamis 005, are expertly cut and placed to create a captivating and accurate representation of the lunar cycle. The watch's astronomical moon complication, driven by a sophisticated 135-tooth gear mechanism, ensures remarkable precision, deviating by only one day every 122 years.The recognition of the Black Moon watch with the Platinum A' Design Award opens up exciting possibilities for Les Ateliers Louis Moinet. This achievement not only reinforces the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation but also inspires future creations that push the boundaries of watchmaking. The award serves as a catalyst for the brand to continue exploring new materials, techniques, and designs, further solidifying its position as a leader in the luxury watch industry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Black Moon watch and its designers at the following URL:About Jean Marie SchallerJean-Marie Schaller created Les Ateliers Louis Moinet in St-Blaise, Switzerland, in 2004. The independent firm honors the memory of Louis Moinet, a master watchmaker, inventor of the chronograph, and pioneer of high-frequency timepieces. Schaller's passion for rare meteorites and commitment to creativity, exclusivity, art, and design have enabled Les Ateliers Louis Moinet to win numerous prestigious awards, including UNESCO Awards of Merit, Red Dot Design Awards , and Good Design Awards.About Les Ateliers Louis MoinetLes Ateliers Louis Moinet in St-Blaise, Switzerland, works tirelessly to protect and promote the legacy of Louis Moinet, a watchmaking genius whose contributions to horology were not widely recognized until long after his death. Under the direction of Jean-Marie Schaller, the brand produces exclusive mechanical timepieces in two categories: "Cosmic Art" and "Mechanical Wonders." These creations often incorporate unusual and rare components, such as extraterrestrial meteorites or prehistoric materials, continuing the inventive and eccentric spirit of Louis Moinet himself.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation. It is the highest honor bestowed by the A' Design Awards, acknowledging works that combine remarkable innovation with significant societal contributions. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, watch industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to celebrate designs that shape the aesthetics and trends of our time while promoting sustainable development and enhancing quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design by motivating designers and brands to develop innovative products that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://watch-award.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.