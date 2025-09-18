JCPS Cluster leads a community outreach to tackle crime and violence in Mthatha, 18 Sept
The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia will on Thursday, 18 September 2025 lead a community outreach at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape Province.
The outreach aims to address community challenges around crime and safety by engaging with community members, civil society, political, traditional, and religious leaders, and by overseeing services at police stations, courts, correctional centres, and victim support facilities.
Media programme:
Date: Thursday, 18 September 2025
08h30 – Oversight visit to Mthatha Police Station and Victim Friendly Room
09h30 – Oversight visit at Mthatha Domestic Violence and Maintenance Sections and Sexual Offences wing and commercial crimes court
10h30 – oversight visit at Sinawe Thuthuzela Care Centre
12h00 – Walkabout at the Mthatha Stadium
13h00 – Community Imbizo at Mthatha Stadium, 107 Errol Spring Avenue, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape
Enquiries:
Mava Scott
Cell: 083 391 2947
