Animal Medicine Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Animal Medicine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the animal medicine market has demonstrated considerable growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from a value of $50.45 billion in 2024 to approximately $53.76 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The market growth experienced in the historical period is likely a result of higher expenditure on pet care, an uplift in spending on animal health, and a surge in the coverage of pet insurance.

Strong growth is anticipated in the animal medicine market in the coming years, with its size expected to reach $68.84 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as an increase in disease prevalence in animals, a rise in pet ownership, a boost in the consumption of animal-derived products, and supportive initiatives undertaken by the government. The forecast period is expected to witness significant trends including enhancement in super-combo parasiticides, strategic collaborations and partnerships fostering innovations, creation of chewable tablets, the initiation of mobile veterinary services, focus on the development of new and innovative products, a heightened emphasis on e-commerce in the pet care sector, and an increased concentration on the use of medicated feed additives.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Animal Medicine Market?

The anticipated rise in pet insurance adoption is projected to be a key driver for the growth of the animal medicine sector. On a global scale, the pet insurance market remains largely unexplored, with very low uptake levels, presenting a significant business opportunity. Advanced economies such as the USA have a pet insurance uptake rate of roughly 1%, while in Western European nations like the UK, the rate is high at around 20%. The impending projection suggests that the pet insurance market in the USA will experience a growth of $2 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 14%. This growth will primarily be fuelled by increased awareness among consumers and a boost in discretionary income among pet owners. Consequently, a rise in pet insurance adoption will increase the frequency of visits to veterinary clinics, bolstering the utilization of animal medicine for the treatment of various ailments.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Animal Medicine Market?

Major players in the Animal Medicine include:

• Zoetis, Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Virbac Group

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Neogen Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Animal Medicine Industry?

The animal medicine market is experiencing a surge in interest for nanotechnology as a potential replacement for veterinary antibiotics. Nanotechnology, which involves the manipulation of matter at atomic and molecular levels, is being utilised within the animal medicine sector in enhancing diagnostic processes, treatment methods, animal growth promotion, and production. The primary function of nanoparticles is as alternative antimicrobial substances, helping to diminish the employment of antibiotics and enhancing the identification of harmful bacteria. Moreover, they also serve as carriers for new drugs and potential vaccines to bolster their traits and efficiencies while decreasing resistance to drugs within animal organisms.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Animal Medicine Market Growth

The animal medicine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Medicine: Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives

2) By Type Of Animal: Companion Animal, Livestock Animals

3) By Type Of Prescription: OTC, Prescription

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

5) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Services, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Veterinary Pharmaceuticals: Antimicrobials (Antibiotics, Antifungals), Anti-inflammatory Drugs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs - NSAIDs), Vaccines, Anesthetics, Hormonal Treatments

2) By Feed Additives: Nutritional Supplements (Vitamins, Minerals), Probiotics And Prebiotics, Antioxidants, Growth Promoters, Antimicrobial Feed Additives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Animal Medicine Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the animal medicine market, followed by Asia-Pacific as the next largest region. All the regions incorporated in this animal medicine market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

