Wildlife Health Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wildlife Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Wildlife Health Market?

The scale of the wildlife health market has significantly expanded in recent years. The growth is projected from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.74 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to the destruction of habitats, the accessibility of veterinary care services for wildlife, the development of sophisticated technology for dispensing medications to animals in sanctuaries and zoos, and a surge in government efforts to curb zoonotic ailments originating from wild populations.

In the coming years, the wildlife health market is predicted to experience accelerated growth, with its value expected to reach $4.07 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The projected growth in the market can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for a variety of animal health products, regional opportunities, the escalating need for pet health products, along with strategic initiatives implemented by key industry players, and a rising requirement for veterinary software. Further enhancing growth in the forecast period are key trends such as worldwide cooperation in disease tracking, utilization of data analytics and artificial intelligence, and an increasing number of initiatives, programs and funding endeavors for wildlife conservation.

Download a free sample of the wildlife health market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12183&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Wildlife Health Global Market Growth?

The rise in the occurrence of zoonotic diseases is projected to drive the expansion of the wildlife health market. A zoonotic disease is a condition or infection that can naturally transmit from animals to people, or vice versa. The escalation of zoonotic diseases would contribute to the advancement and development of health-related products for wildlife. For example, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), a governmental agency based in Italy, stated in December 2023 that campylobacteriosis and salmonellosis were the most common zoonoses in humans in 2022, reporting 137,107 and 65,208 cases, respectively. Campylobacteriosis witnessed a minor decrease of 210 cases, while salmonellosis saw an increase of 5,039 cases. However, the incidence rates per 100,000 inhabitants for both remained steady at 43.1 for campylobacteriosis and 15.3 for salmonellosis, matching the 2021 figures. As a result, the rise in zoonotic diseases incidence is stimulating the growth of the wildlife health market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Wildlife Health Market?

Major players in the Wildlife Health include:

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Génia USA Inc.

• Orion Corporation

• Virbac Group

• Royal Canin

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Wildlife Health Market?

Technological advancements are emerging as a dominant trend in the wildlife health market. Top companies within this sector are incorporating new technologies to maintain market leadership. For example, in February 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), an American federal agency, rolled out novel testing procedures aimed at identifying COVID variants in both wild and domestic animals. These resources aid in controlling the transmission of zoonotic diseases. At present, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is implementing a $300 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to carry out surveillance and monitoring of animals susceptible to the COVID virus. This initiative involves ARS collaborating with APHIS on five research undertakings aimed at enhancing knowledge about the virus and aiding APHIS in its mission to construct an early warning system to avoid or mitigate future zoonotic disease outbreaks or worldwide pandemics.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Wildlife Health Market Report?

The wildlife health market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Mammals, Birds, Fish, Reptiles, Amphibians

2) By Product: Medicine, Equipment And Consumables

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By End-User: Zoos, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Wildlife Rescue And Rehab Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mammals: Large Mammals, Small Mammals

2) By Birds: Raptors, Waterfowl, Songbirds

3) By Fish: Freshwater Fish, Saltwater Fish

4) By Reptiles: Snakes, Lizards, Turtles And Tortoises

5) By Amphibians: Frogs, Salamanders, Newts

View the full wildlife health market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wildlife-health-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Wildlife Health Industry?

In 2024, North America led the wildlife health market by being the largest region. It's expected to experience growth in the future years. The report on the wildlife health market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wildlife Health Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.