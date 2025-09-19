Dry Construction Market to Reach $86.36 Billion by 2029 with 3.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dry Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Dry Construction Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, there has been a slight growth in the size of the dry construction market. It is expected to increase from $74.36 billion in 2024 to $75.8 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The growth seen in the historical period is due to several factors. These include construction and infrastructure projects, refurbishment and maintenance of buildings, the rising demand for eco-friendly building and sustainability, escalating regulatory adherence, as well as urbanization and population growth.

Expectations for the dry construction market size predict sustainable expansion in the coming years. The forecast projects a surge to $86.36 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This projected increase can be ascribed to factors such as the rise of digital building processes, circular economy standards, safety regulations in construction, the progress of emerging markets, and adaptation to fluctuating climatic conditions. Predominant trends for the predicted duration comprise of prefabrication and modular construction, usage of sustainable and green materials, advanced wall and ceiling fixtures, incorporation of innovative sound solutions, and the popularization of digital design and BIM (building information modeling) software.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dry Construction Market?

The amplifying emphasis on eco-friendly building practices is anticipated to bolster the advancement of the dry construction market in the future. Global governments are targeting the transformation of cities into more sustainable and habitable places. Dry construction methodologies are predominantly utilized in sustainable building to lower energy use, recycle rainwater, and cool housing and development board (HDB) towns. For example, the US Census Bureau noted in July 2024 that the worth of construction activities escalated from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Consequently, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly building propels the expansion of the dry construction market during the prediction period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dry Construction Market?

Major players in the Dry Construction include:

• Saint Gobain SA

• Etex Group Ltd.

• Fletcher Building Limited

• USG Boral Pvt. Ltd.

• Knauf AG

• Panel Rey SA

• PABCO Building Products LLC

• Armstrong World Industries Inc.

• Georgia pacisific LLC

• Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Dry Construction Market?

The trend of technological progress is becoming increasingly popular in the dry construction market. Leading companies in the sector are focusing on the creation of innovative technological solutions to enhance their market presence. In January 2022, Trimble, an American utilities firm aiding global sectors in construction and building introduced the industry's pioneering Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors, marking progress towards heightened automation in the construction field. This unique automatic steering control solution is compatible across all soil compactor brands and models, allowing contractors with diverse fleets to expedite their investment returns. Trimble Earthwork's Horizontal Steering Control system automatically navigates a soil compactor employing a compaction pass line, which improves compaction efficiency and quality. This results in achieving superior quality surfaces and consistent compaction whilst simultaneously reducing operator exhaustion. This novel technology has various applications, including usage in different forms of construction techniques such as dry construction.

How Is The Dry Construction Market Segmented?

The dry construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Supporting Framework, Boarding

2) By Material: Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic

3) By System: Ceiling System, Wall System, Flooring System

4) By Application: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Supporting Framework: Metal Studs and Tracks, Wooden Studs, Steel Frames, Pre-engineered Frames

2) By Boarding: Gypsum Boards (Drywall), Cement Boards, Plywood and Particle Boards, Insulated Boards, Acoustic Boards

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dry Construction Market?

In 2024, the dry construction market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth in the dry construction market is North America. The report on the dry construction market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

