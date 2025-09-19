Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market to Reach $3.12 Billion by 2029 with 12.4 CAGR

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Size And Growth?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of automatic and smart pet feeders in recent times. The market is expected to escalate from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an increased demand for convenience, integration within IoT ecosystems, versatile uses of smart pet feeders, the effect of media and entertainment centered around pets, and extension in the lifespan of pets and their aging.

In the ensuing years, the market size for automatic and smart pet feeders is poised for rapid expansion. Projections indicate that the market will escalate to a value of $3.12 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the projected period encompass an upsurge in pet ownership, rising adaptation of smart home technology, growing preference for convenience-oriented lifestyles, heightened awareness about pet health and nutrition, and an increasing societal trend of humanizing pets. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period incorporate, integration with Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, innovative product developments and advancements, integration with smart home ecosystems, the launch of intelligent food dispensing sensors, and partnerships and team-ups within the pet industry.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market?

The surging rates of pet adoption, motivated by people's desire for companionship, emotional support, and pet humanization, are predicted to boost the expansion of the automatic and smart pet feeder markets. These feeder technologies simplify pet care by minimizing the time and effort required for regular feedings, making pet ownership more manageable and attractive. The ease of use these feeders provide can inspire more individuals to adopt pets, subsequently contributing to rising rates of pet ownership. The American Pet Products Association (APPA), a non-profit organization based in the U.S., reported a significant upturn of 11% in 2022 compared to the previous year in U.S. pet ownership. Therefore, the upward trend in pet adoption fuels the expansion of the automatic and smart pet feeder markets.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market?

Major players in the Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder include:

• Pets at Home Group Plc

• Godrej Agrovet Limited

• Shenzhen Petlibro Pet Products Co. Ltd.

• Tuya Global Inc.

• Radio Systems Corporation

• Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co. Ltd.

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Automated Pet Care Products Inc.

• OurPets Company

• Petwant Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market?

Leading businesses in the automatic and smart pet feeder sector are concentrating on the creation of innovative items like smart control, a feature that ensures pets are fed regularly even in the absence of their owners. Smart control involves the application of technology in setting and managing feeding schedules, meal sizes and kinds for pets remotely. For example, a Chinese firm that specializes in consumer electronics, Xiaomi Inc., launched the Xiaomi Mijia Pet Feeder 2 in December 2023, designed for use during extended absences by pet owners. This innovative smart automatic pet feeder has a sizable capacity of 5 liters and can accommodate as much as 2.5 kilograms of dry food, making it ideal for long periods when pet owners are away. Its intelligent control functionality is operated via a specific app, enabling the scheduling of feeding times and meal portions. It also has a backup power supply for continual operation during power disruptions and preserves food quality with a triple-sealed design. Information on actual food quantities and alerts when food supply is low are displayed on an easy-to-read LED screen.

How Is The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Segmented?

The automatic and smart pet feeder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Automatic Smart Feeder, Smart Pet Feeder

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

3) By Price Range: Low-Cost Feeder, Mid-Range Feeder, High-End-Feeder

4) By Application: Pet Healthcare, Communication And Entertainment, Pet Owner Convenience, Pet Safety

5) By Distribution Channel: Online E-Commerce Stores, Hyper markets Or Super markets, Pet Care Stores And Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic Smart Feeder: Wi-Fi Enabled Feeders, Programmable Feeders, Voice-Controlled Feeders

2) By Smart Pet Feeder: App-Controlled Feeders, Portion Control Feeders, Interactive Feeders

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for automatic and smart pet feeders. It's projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the future. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the automatic and smart pet feeder market.

