Building Thermal Insulation Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $37.3 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Building Thermal Insulation Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the building thermal insulation market size has been gradually expanding. It is projected to increase from $30.55 billion in 2024 to $31.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The growth during the historical period is largely due to factors such as energy efficiency rules and building regulations, increased knowledge about environmental sustainability and energy conservation, growth of the construction industry, varying energy costs, and governmental incentives.

In the coming years, the building thermal insulation market is expected to experience stable growth. The market is projected to reach $37.3 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth during the forecast period may be due to efforts to combat climate change and the requirement for energy-efficient buildings. Other contributing factors include the uptake of green building certifications and standards, research and development of sustainable and high-performance insulation materials, increased interest in passive house and zero-energy building designs, and increases in urbanization and population. The forecast period is also set to see trends towards biodegradable and sustainable insulation materials, aerogel insulation, prefabricated insulation panels, high-performance insulation suitable for cold climates, and insulation for aging buildings.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Building Thermal Insulation Market?

The growth of the building thermal insulation market is predicted to surge due to the rise in the construction of eco-friendly buildings. Such buildings aim to reduce or eliminate negative impacts on the climate and natural environment during their design, building, or usage stages. They don't deplete natural resources and elevate living standards. Building thermal insulation plays a crucial role in the construction of these green buildings, enhancing their energy efficiency and keeping them naturally cool. For example, data from the US Census Bureau showed that the value of construction projects increased from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in July 2024. Hence, the growing trend towards the construction of green buildings is fuelling the expansion of the building thermal insulation market.

Which Players Dominate The Building Thermal Insulation Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Building Thermal Insulation include:

• Johns Manville

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Kingspan Group PLC

• Owens Corning

• Rockwool International A/S

• GAF Materials Corporation

• Guardian Building Products Inc.

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Knauf Insulation

• Armacell International S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Building Thermal Insulation Market?

The proliferation of technology is a prominent trend driving the growth in the building thermal insulation market. Key players within the sector are concentrating on the unveiling of advanced technologies to establish competitive leverage. For example, ACC Ltd., a building materials organization based in India, launched a new item named ACC Atrium in March 2022. This system is a thermal insulating climate control concrete product, formulated using a distinctive insulating technology capable of providing insulation at the time of roof construction. Well-suited for both residential and commercial construction ventures, this thermal insulation product is eco-friendly and fireproof.

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The building thermal insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool, Aerogels, Cellulose, Other Materials

2) By Product: Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Extruded polystyrene (XPS), Other Products

3) By Application: Roof Insulation, Wall Insulation, Floor Insulation

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Foamed Plastic: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

2) By Mineral Wool: Glass Wool, Rock Wool

3) By Aerogels: Silica Aerogel, Polymer Aerogel

4) By Cellulose: Loose-Fill Cellulose, Spray-Applied Cellulose

5) By Other Materials: Natural Fiber Insulation, Vermiculite, Perlite

View the full building thermal insulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-thermal-insulation-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Building Thermal Insulation Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region stood at the forefront of the building thermal insulation market. The report on this market encompasses regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

