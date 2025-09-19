Demand for Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market is reached value of US $5.87

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the data center low voltage (lv) or medium voltage (mv) power distribution has been rapidly expanding in the recent past. The growth can be projected from $3.53 billion in 2024, progressing further to $3.9 billion by 2025, thereby implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This significant ascension in the historical period can be credited to the escalated demand for data storage, the spread of cloud computing, the increased dependence on digital technologies, the burgeoning use of the internet, and the incorporation of big data analytics.

There's an anticipated quick acceleration in the market size for data center low voltage (lv) or medium voltage (mv) power distribution in the coming years. It's projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The predicted growth during this period can be credited to an upsurge in data traffic, the augmented expansion of edge computing, a rising demand for high-performance computing (HPC), the shift towards 5g networks, and a concentration on energy-efficient data center solutions. Looking forward, the significant trends for this time frame include the employment of modular and scalable power distribution solutions, the growth in the use of renewable energy sources in data centers, a heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, the implementation of smart grids in data centers, and the assimilation of digital twins in managing data centers.

Download a free sample of the data center low voltage (lv) or medium voltage (mv) power distribution market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12547&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market Landscape?

The growth of the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of cloud computing. With services such as data storage, processing capabilities, and software applications accessible over the internet, cloud computing permits enterprises to collect and process vast volumes of data in centralized data centers. This reduces the requirement for electricity-consuming on-site servers, simplifying operations. Moreover, this interconnected system allows for prompt modifications, optimized energy usage, and enhanced sustainability, leading to more environmentally friendly and efficient data center power distribution structures. As an example, the European Commission, a Belgium-based government institution, declared in December 2023 that the use of these services by corporations had grown by 4.2 percentage points in 2023 as compared to 2021. Thus, the growing acceptance of cloud computing is facilitating the expansion of the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market?

Major players in the Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution include:

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• ABB Ltd.

• Cummins Inc.

• Eaton Corp.

• Legrand

• Vertiv Holdings Co.

• Generac Power Systems

• Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Industry?

The development of new products is becoming an important trend in the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market. To cement their place in the market, leading firms are concentrating on creating groundbreaking products. For example, Vertiv, an American company that offers data center equipment and services, broadened its offerings in the power distribution sector in October 2022. It introduced the Vertiv Powerbar iMPB, a customizable busbar system developed to allow easy power upgrades on-demand in evolving data center settings. The Vertiv Powerbar iMPB series, comes in either copper or aluminum conductors, with capacities ranging from 160 amps to 1,000 amps. It ensures reliable overhead power distribution while maximizing the efficiency of cooling airflows. It can be used in virtually any sized data centers, labs, distribution warehouses, adaptable manufacturing facilities, and other dynamically changing scenarios.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market

The data center low voltage (lv) or medium voltage (mv) power distributionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Services

2) By Data Centre Sizes: Small And Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers

3) By Application: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT (Information Technology) And Telecom, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Switchgear, Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Busways, Cables And Wires

2) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Design Services, Managed Services

View the full data center low voltage (lv) or medium voltage (mv) power distribution market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-low-voltage-lv-or-medium-voltage-mv-power-distribution-global-market-report

Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the data center low voltage (LV) or medium voltage (MV) power distribution market was led by North America, with projections indicating growth. The regions encapsulated in the report on the data center LV or MV power distribution market include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data Center Low Voltage (LV) Or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Data Center Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-outsourcing-global-market-report

Data Center Power Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-power-global-market-report

Data Center Power Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-power-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.