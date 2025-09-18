CBP Gulf Coast announces opening of two Global Entry offices to serve international travelers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is pleased to announce the opening of two new Global Entry Enrollment Centers in the Gulf Coast region, expanding access to the Trusted Traveler program for international travelers. With these additions, CBP now operates eight Global Entry Enrollment Centers in the region, providing greater convenience for individuals seeking to complete their Global Entry enrollment process.

The newly opened Global Entry locations are:

Trent Lott – CBP Office

8301 Saracennia Rd, Suite 6

Moss Point, MS 39563

Chattanooga – CBP Office

1001 Airport Road, Suite 26

Chattanooga, TN 37421

These new centers join the existing operational Global Entry Enrollment Centers in:

Gulfport, MS

Memphis and Nashville, TN

Huntsville and Mobile, AL

New Orleans, LA

“The demand for the Global Entry Trusted Traveler program continues to grow”, said Steven Stavinoha, CBP New Orleans Director of Field Operations. “With travel facilitation and national security in focus, we are pleased to expand the availability of Global Entry Enrollment appointments in both Mississippi and Tennessee.”

Global Entry is a CBP Trusted Traveler Program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment. Global Entry is available at major U.S. Airports with reduced wait times and no paperwork. Members can use automated kiosks at select airports to bypass traditional customs processing lines.

Enrollment appointments at all six Gulf Coast region centers, as well as the two new locations, are now available for booking. To schedule your Global Entry interview, use the official TTP website at https://ttp.cbp.dhs.gov/scheduler and book an appointment at the preferred enrollment center.

CBP remains committed to enhancing travel efficiency and security for international travelers. These new centers reflect CBP’s ongoing efforts to expand access to trusted traveler programs across the United States.

Global Entry is one of four Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler Programs that provides modified screening for pre-approved members, improved security with more efficient screenings, and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the U.S., and at Preclearance locations around the world.

The Global Entry program also provides access to TSA PreCheck® for eligible members, offering quicker security screening for domestic travelers at participating U.S. airports. Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry.