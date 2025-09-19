Global Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market to Reach $44.14 Billion at a Steady 6 CAGR by 2029

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the steady increase in the scale of the veterinary pharmaceuticals market is noticeable. From $32.9 billion in 2024, it is expected to rise to $34.92 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This marked growth over the historical period can be connected to factors such as growing pet population, individuals spending more on pets, e-commerce platforms' increasing popularity leading to the boost of online pharmacies, the expansion of emerging markets, growing government initiatives, as well as increased disease prevalence.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market over the coming years, with predictions suggesting a growth to $44.14 billion in 2029, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The rise during this forecast period can be credited to increased pet ownership, population growth, rises in disposable income, urbanization, wider acceptance of pet insurance, and increased government advocacy. Foreseen trends throughout this period involve a focus on stem cell therapies for animal treatment, the application of nanotechnology in veterinary medicines to combat antibiotic resistance, the advent of chewable tablets, the use of telemedicine platforms in lieu of traditional methods due to COVID-19, the introduction of advanced vaccines, an emphasis on super-combo parasiticides, the emergence of subunit and virus-like particle (VLP)-based vaccines and a concentration on strategic alliances and cooperations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Landscape?

One of the primary factors propelling the veterinary pharmaceuticals market growth is the escalating prevalence of illnesses among animals. As the number of disease instances in livestock and pets continues to rise, there is a heightened demand for medication to combat these conditions. For instance, the Banfield State of Pet Health Report reveals a surge in diabetes cases in dogs - from 13.1 instances per 10,000 to 23.6 instances, marking a 79.7% increase. Additionally, an 18% surge was noted in the prevalence rate among cats. As the disease prevalence among animals escalates, so does the demand for the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Pharmaceuticals include:

• Zoetis Inc

• Merck & Co., Inc

• Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmb

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Virbac SA

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Sector?

The increasing use of generic drugs in animal care is emerging as a recent development within the veterinary pharmaceuticals market. These cost-effective medicines allow pet owners to provide effective care for their pets. The FDA has given its approval to 22 generic animal drugs for both cats and dogs, thereby promoting the use of such drugs amongst veterinarians. Based on a survey by Brakke and Trone Brand Energy Inc, which polled 520 veterinarians, nearly 80% corroborated that they have been using generic drugs in order to make it more financially manageable for pet owners. However, the reduced profit margin from generic drugs, as opposed to the high returns from branded options, is a concern that veterinarians have been urged to explore.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Veterinary Vaccines, Veterinary Antibiotics, Veterinary Parasiticides, Other Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

2) By Type Of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

3) By Type Of Vaccine: Inactivated Vaccines, Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other Vaccines

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Other Routes Of Administration

5) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Veterinary Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines

2) By Veterinary Antibiotics: Penicillins, Cephalosporins, Tetracyclines, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides

3) By Veterinary Parasiticides: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides, Antiprotozoals

4) By Other Veterinary Pharmaceuticals: Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Analgesics, Hormonal Medications, Antifungals

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the veterinary pharmaceuticals market and its growth is projected. Following North America, Asia-Pacific occupied the next biggest space in the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market. The report encompasses market details of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

