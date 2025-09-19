Spiritual Leader Energy Artist Julia Risks Everything to Spread Love and Unity in a Divided World

Energy Artist Julia Watkins With Her Painting "Dolphins"

When her video combating rising divisiveness and hate was stonewalled by social media algorithms, she risked her business to spread its message of unity.

When the algorithms wouldn’t show the video, despite its ability to help people counter rising hate, anger, and divisiveness, we made the decision to risk our business paying for social media views.” — Julia Watkins

CRESTONE, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world still struggling with hate, anger, and social division, spiritual leader, artist, jewelry designer and former international model Energy Artist Julia (Watkins) has spent five years, and most of her money, spreading a message of hope and unity through her video Give Love a Chance.

Julia first created the video during the very tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, and she has continued promoting it to this day. The video emphasizes love as a transformative force to combat hate and divisiveness, encouraging viewers to harness its spiritual energy to positively influence their own lives and the world around them.

When social media algorithms and search engines did not prioritize the video, she began promoting it by paying for online views.

Watch the video here (for press use): https://energyartistjulia.com/give-love-a-chance/

The video also calls for personal responsibility in promoting unity, emphasizing that individuals are not helpless to stop hate and anger, and that even small acts of love and kindness can create a ripple effect and contribute to a more harmonious society.

“I wanted people to understand that every positive action counts,” Julia says. “Even one person’s kind actions, like letting someone merge into traffic, or giving a stranger a compliment, affect many others, spreading positive and healthy emotions throughout society.”

The video offers practical guidance for countering negativity. Julia encourages viewers to be mindful of media consumption and to step away from content that fuels anger or division, promoting a more peaceful and centered life.

Over the past five years, Julia risked nearly all of her business’s profits to ensure the video reached a wide audience, and it has now been seen by over 1 million people. While she had hoped small mentions of her products would help fund further promotion, the video yielded no profit despite her personal investment.

“I went a little too far — and it definitely created financial strain. But I would do it again,” she says.

Her story is more than just a viral video; it is a testament to one woman’s courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in the power of love to create positive change—truly embodying Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

“I did what I could to give people a blueprint for peacefully improving their lives and society,” Julia says. “Every day my studio creates spiritual art, jewelry, and content to help others live lives of peace, love, unity, and abundance. That’s why we were put on this earth.”

Her journey raises critical questions: How can one person’s actions inspire a collective movement for unity? How can individuals use love to counteract hate, anger, and social division? Julia Watkins’ mission continues to answer these questions, serving as an inspiration and a call to action.

About Energy Artist Julia

Energy Artist Julia (Julia Watkins) is a spiritual artist, jewelry designer, former international model, and founder of the Energism Art Movement. Her work blends art and spirituality, encouraging individuals to embrace transformation and positive emotion. A highly trained NYC portrait artist, after a vision in 2003, she realized her purpose in life was to raise positive spiritual consciousness and left the traditional art world. She now lives and works with her husband, three dogs, a cat, a parrot, and two horses in the spiritual center of Crestone, CO.

Give Love A Chance By Energy Artist Julia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.