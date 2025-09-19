Biogas Plant Market Size Worth $6.91 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biogas Plant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Biogas Plant Market Worth?

The market size of the biogas plant has demonstrated significant growth in recent times. The market worth which was $4.2 billion in 2024 is predicted to rise to $4.6 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The considerable growth can be traced back to landmark regulations, initiatives in urban waste management, early stages of market development, innovative biogas applications, efforts in communities and rural areas, as well as increased public awareness and education.

The market size of biogas plants is anticipated to experience a quick expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $6.91 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This predicted increase during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the expansion of bio-CNG and biofuel, development of urban infrastructure, implementation of circular economy tactics, prioritizing waste management, and integration with agriculture. The key trends during this forecast period encompass the demand for renewable energy, governmental incentives and policy support, goals for mitigating climate change, initiatives for rural development, and technological progression.

Download a free sample of the biogas plant market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8288&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Biogas Plant Market?

The escalating utilization of renewable energy sources is propelling the growth of the biogas plant market. Renewable energy refers to the energy derived from natural materials. This encompasses bioenergy forms, including biogas and biomethane. Numerous emerging nations are transitioning towards renewable energy sources for their power requirements since these resources produce less CO2 compared to traditional ones, and biogas plants play a vital role in producing biogas, which is a type of renewable energy. As an example, data from the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, revealed in May 2023 that the global share of renewables is projected to rise to 33% by 2025. Consequently, the escalating utilization of renewable energy resources fuels the growth of the biogas plant market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biogas Plant Market?

Major players in the Biogas Plant include:

• A2A SpA

• AB Holding SpA

• Agraferm GmbH

• Air Liquide SA

• Ameresco Inc.

• Biofrigas Sweden AB

• BTS Biogas SRL/GmbH

• Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

• Cryonorm BV

• Cryostar SAS

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Biogas Plant Sector?

The rise of strategic collaborations is a prominent trend in the biogas plant sector. Major firms in this market are entering into partnerships to bolster their market presence. For example, in June 2022, Belenergia s.a, a France-based renewable energy project developer, teamed up with PRODEVAL, a French biogas producing and processing firm. This collaboration allows the two companies to pool their specialist knowledge in the biogas field. Subsequently, in September 2023, Bilfinger SE, a German engineering and industrial services firm, formed a partnership with Reverion GmbH. The goal of this partnership is to commercialize and enable the industrial scale application of Reverion's pioneering fuel cell-based modular power plant. This plant creates and stores energy effectively, introducing this innovative method of eco-friendly energy production to the market.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Biogas Plant Market Share?

The biogas plantmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Biogas Plant Type: Small-Scale Digesters, Medium-To-Large-Scale Digesters

2) By Digester Type: Dry Anaerobic Digestion, Wet Anaerobic Digestion

3) By Feedstock: Energy Crops, Agriculture Residue, Bio-Municipal Waste, Other Feedstocks

4) By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Small-Scale Digesters: Household Digesters, Community Digesters, Portable Digesters

2) By Medium-To-Large-Scale Digesters: Agricultural Digesters, Industrial Digesters, Municipal Waste Digesters

View the full biogas plant market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biogas-plant-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Biogas Plant Market?

In 2024, Europe led the market for biogas plants. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report on the biogas plant market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biogas Plant Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biofuel Testing Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biofuel-testing-services-global-market-report

Biofuels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biofuels-global-market-report

Biogas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biogas-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.