Secretary of State for Cooperatives on the 13th edition of the program “Página do Governo” (Government Page), Friday at 8:00 p.m. on RTTL

The 13th edition of the “Página do Governo” program will feature the Secretary of State for Cooperatives (SECOOP Portuguese acronyms), Arsénio Pereira da Silva, and will be broadcast on Friday, September 19th, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL Portuguese acronyms). In the interview, the minister highlights the priorities of the cooperative sector, its impact on job creation and strengthening the local economy, the challenges of access to credit and support infrastructure, as well as the strategic vision for the future.



The Secretary of State emphasizes that “there are three pillars of the economy in Timor-Leste: the private sector, the public sector, and the cooperative sector.” He notes that the 9th Government has defined six strategic programs for the sector, including the production of sorghum, milk, honey, salt, coconut oil, and nut oil, which contribute to diversifying the economy and generating income, especially in rural areas.

The minister explains that "currently, in this cooperative sector, we have 244 primary cooperative movements throughout Timor-Leste,” directly involving 38,327 people,“ highlighting that this involvement” contributes to reducing unemployment“ and ”improving the economy, especially the family economy of our population, particularly those living in rural and remote areas." He adds that 53% of members are men, 47% are women, and about 1% are people with disabilities.

Regarding infrastructure and logistics, he argues that “when there is production, there must be a safe place to store it, so that we do not lose the quantity and quality of our agricultural products.” He also notes that budgets have already been allocated this year for storage and integrated production centers in Lautém and Covalima.

Regarding access to financing, the Secretary of State stated that “the policy of the 9th Government includes a plan to create a National Development Bank, which can facilitate access to credit,” noting that there is currently the National Bank of Timor-Leste, microcredit mechanisms with very low rates, and support through public transfers.

In the area of capacity building, it highlights that SECOOP “has a National Directorate for Policy Reform and Capacity Building for Cooperatives” and recalls that international agreements have already been signed, such as the Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesia, in addition to ongoing initiatives within the framework of ASEAN.

The Secretary of State also recalls that the cooperative sector encompasses areas such as culture, tourism, and handicrafts, emphasizing that “the Government is committed to positioning this sector as an important sector for economic growth and the country's GDP,” citing the creation of community tourism cooperatives as an example. He also argues that the strategy should integrate agroecology to ensure sustainable practices and organic products.

Lastly, the Secretary of State presents the Government's strategic vision for the sector: “the goal is for cooperatives to contribute 10% to GDP,” highlighting that this objective is aligned with the ASEAN agenda and the United Nations declaration recognizing 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives.

The “Página do Governo” program is an initiative of the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL, the national media, and digital platforms. Its goal is to strengthen government transparency and ensure the population's access to information about the Executive's main actions and decisions. Nélia Chaves is the presenter, and Ika Moniz is the executive producer. Technical support is provided by the communications teams of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the office of the interviewed member of the Government.

Government Spokesperson, Minister Agio Pereira, reaffirms that the “Página do Governo” program is an important tool for promoting accountability and dialogue between the Executive Branch and citizens.

The Government invites the entire population to watch this edition of “Página do Governo” (Government Page), to be broadcast on Friday, September 19th, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., on RTTL and social media, reinforcing its commitment to building a more informed, participatory society committed to national development. END

