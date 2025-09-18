AHA video: From Tennis Star to Surgeon — Carrie Cunningham’s Journey Through Depression and Recovery

In a video released Sept. 17 for National Physician Suicide Awareness Day, Carrie Cunningham, M.D., an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School, section head of the Endocrine Surgery Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a former professional tennis player, shares her story of battling depression and explains why she now speaks openly about physician suicide and mental health. WATCH NOW

