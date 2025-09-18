City granted Injunction Order ahead of Homecoming weekend
HAMILTON, ON – Today, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the City of Hamilton’s request for an Injunction Order ahead of Homecoming this weekend.
The Injunction Order is in effect Friday September 19, 2025 at 12:01 am until Monday September 22, 2025 at 11:59 pm.
This Order prohibits anyone from violating the City’s Nuisance Party By-law or attending a deemed “Nuisance Party”, within the area defined as a “University District” as part of the City’s University District Safety Initiative. The University District Safety Initiative for the City of Hamilton encompasses the western section of the Westdale neighbourhood and the Ainslie Wood neighbourhood. The Injunction Order does not affect or otherwise apply to McMaster University’s official and sanctioned on-campus Homecoming activities, which are being held on Saturday September 20, 2025.
Municipal Law Enforcement Staff and the Hamilton Police Service will be enforcing the Injunction Order, and anyone who is found to be in contravention of the Order may be subject to charges for contempt of court.
“This injunction provides us with additional tools, which strengthen our enforcement measures, should they be required” said Dan Smith, Director, Licensing and By-Law Services Division. “Homecoming is an exciting time for students – past and present – and many community members. We want to see participants be responsible hosts, respectful guests, and good neighbours this weekend.”
Quick Facts:
- The City’s University District Safety Initiative aims to address unsafe and disruptive behaviour that often accompanies nuisance parties that have historically occurred during large unsanctioned parties.
- The City’s Nuisance Party By-law is city-wide and in effect all year long and addresses unsafe and disruptive behaviour during large, unsanctioned gatherings by providing Hamilton Police Service and City Municipal By-law Enforcement officers with additional charges they can enforce.
- The University District Safety Initiative will be in effect Thursday September 18, 2025 at 11:59 pm to Monday September 22, 2025 at 11:59 pm.
- The Nuisance Party By-Law was ratified on September 14, 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
