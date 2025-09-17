Submit Release
State Court of Appeal issues 1st opinion sanctioning lawyer for AI 'hallucinations'

(Subscription required) A lawyer's failure to check the delusional ChatGPT output he folded into his pleadings has cost him $10,000 in sanctions and made him the target of a state appellate panel's withering opinion of first impression regarding hallucinations in legal drafting.

