State Court of Appeal issues 1st opinion sanctioning lawyer for AI 'hallucinations'

(Subscription required) A lawyer's failure to check the delusional ChatGPT output he folded into his pleadings has cost him $10,000 in sanctions and made him the target of a state appellate panel's withering opinion of first impression regarding hallucinations in legal drafting.

