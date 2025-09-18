Invictus Athletes Take Home Gold, Silver, and Bronze at IFAF Americas Flag Football Championships

Invictus athletes Deliah Autry-Jones (USA), Silvia Contreras (Mexico), Lauriane Beauchamp (Canada)

As flag football enters the global spotlight, Invictus cements itself as the glove of choice for elite play, personality, and performance.

We built Invictus for this exact moment: when the next generation of athletes is rewriting the game. This tournament proved it. Our athletes didn’t just show up, they set the standard.” — Karl Lavallée-Rodrigue

MONTREAL, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invictus , the athlete-led performance glove company built for the modern era of football, proudly celebrates its athletes winning Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals at the IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championships, held this past weekend.This international showcase marked a new milestone in the global growth of flag football as it headed toward the Olympic stage, and Invictus athletes were front and center on the podium.“We built Invictus for this exact moment: when the next generation of athletes is rewriting the game,” said Karl Lavallée-Rodrigue, Founder and CEO of Invictus. “This tournament proved it. Our athletes didn’t just show up, they set the standard.”Backed by proprietary customization technology, Invictus has emerged as the go-to glove brand for elite performance, individuality, and swag. The company empowers athletes to design gloves that reflect their identity both on and off the field.The men's championship declared USA and Mexico as co-champions, while Canada rounded out the top three with Bronze. The women's championship had Mexico defeating Canada for Gold, while the USA won the Bronze medal.From the CFL and NFL to the Olympic pipeline , Invictus is partnering with the best, aligning performance with purpose.With momentum building across youth tackle and flag football, and a platform built to scale, Invictus continues to redefine what it means to wear the game.

