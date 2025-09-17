Oregon DOJ’s ICAC Task Force and the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team Makes Two Arrests, Executes Warrants in Jackson County

This week, the Oregon Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force worked with the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) to execute several search warrants. The operation resulted in two arrests connected to an ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse material being traded online.

Preliminary findings indicate more than a thousand images and videos were exchanged over social media platforms. Materials include content ranging from children being coerced into sexually explicit posing to depictions of children being violently assaulted. In one case, an individual had communicated online about abusing a very young child.

The SOCET team includes members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Talent Police Department, Eagle Point Police Department, and the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield emphasized the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts in combating crimes that target the state’s most vulnerable residents:

“The crimes being investigated here are among the most disturbing imaginable. Every image represents the exploitation of a child, and every child deserves to be safe from this kind of harm,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “I’m grateful for the dedication of our investigators, local law enforcement, and federal partners who work tirelessly to protect kids in Oregon and hold offenders accountable.”

The warrants, carried out in Jackson County, targeted individuals suspected of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first and second degree. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices, which will undergo forensic analysis, and the evidence will be referred to prosecutors for review.

In White City, officers arrested Eddie Lukon Stith at an address on Avenue H on an outstanding warrant from Spokane, Washington, for sexual exploitation of a minor. An Oregon investigation involving Stith is also still underway.

In Medford, investigators arrested Matthew Mario Maya at an address on Table Rock Road on 10 new counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Maya is already awaiting trial on similar charges from a previous SOCET investigation, though these new charges are separate from the previous investigation.

Investigators are continuing to examine seized devices and interview witnesses as the investigation moves forward. No further details will be released at this time.