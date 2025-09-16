When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 16, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 17, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Haifa Smoked Fish Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cold Smoked Salmon and Cold Smoked Seabass

Company Announcement

HAIFA SMOKED FISH OF JAMAICA NY is recalling “COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212, because it may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes. LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, L. Monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Haifa “COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212 were distributed nationwide through direct delivery to retails stores and distributors.

Haifa ”COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212 are vacuum packaged on a paper board with flexible plastic.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis of Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the Haifa” COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212.

Consumers who have purchased Haifa “COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-523-8899.