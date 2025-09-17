Province Opens Saskatoon Correctional Centre Expansion to Enhance Safety, Capacity and Rehabilitation

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2025

Today, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. and SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit officially opened the expansion of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre (SCC), increasing the capacity of adult men in custody by 312 beds in the province.

"The opening of this expansion marks a major step forward in strengthening public safety in Saskatchewan," McLeod said. "This expansion modernizes SCC, ensuring a safe environment for staff, offenders and the public. We are not just adding more beds for offenders; we are providing them the supports they need to change their lives for the better."

The SCC expansion reflects the province's ongoing efforts to maintain a balanced approach between enforcement, rehabilitation and community protection. This facility includes a medical unit and clinic, additional programming space, upgraded video court suites and a kitchen that will provide services to everyone at SCC.

SaskBuilds and Procurement will continue to handle the day-to-day building maintenance of the facility.

"The expansion of the SCC shows our government's commitment to building a stronger and lasting infrastructure in the province," Marit said. "Our ministry will continue to look after the building's daily maintenance, so it operates at its best."

The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to building safe and secure facilities that support staff, inmates and the public. The SCC expansion project has been completed within the original budget of $135 million, and it is part of government's $7.5 billion two-year stimulus plan to build a stronger, safer Saskatchewan.

-30-

