Inquest Into the Death of Lynette Kakakaway Adjourned

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2025

The public inquest into the death of Lynette Kakakaway that was scheduled for September 15 to 19 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert has been adjourned at the request of the family. The inquest will be rescheduled.

Kakakaway, 33, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Pine Grove Provincial Correctional Centre on June 24, 2022. EMS was called and staff began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived and took over her care shortly after, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

