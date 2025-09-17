$100,000 Short Line Railway Pilot Safety Project Announced During Rail Safety Week

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced an estimated $100,000 pilot project to enhance safety at a provincially regulated short line crossing, as Rail Safety Week runs Sept. 15 to 21.

"Seeking innovative ways to improve safety for motorists is a top priority as we move forward with this short line rail initiative," Marit said. "Motorists are reminded regardless of the season, it's always important to watch for trains, tracks and railway crossings so everyone gets home safely."

The Ministry of Highways and short line Wheatland Rail will install and test a flashing LED railway crossing sign and broken rail detection system at Highway 41 near Wakaw. It's the first time this technology has been used at a provincial short line railway highway crossing in Saskatchewan.

This system is expected to detect the presence of a train and provide a signal to trigger flashing LED lights integrated into the railway crossing signs to improve visibility and advance warning for motorists approaching the area. The system is also expected to be capable of detecting broken rails at the crossing to provide notifications to the railway operator to mitigate derailments.

The system is anticipated to be installed this month. Wheatland Rail and the Ministry of Highways expect to complete testing by September of 2026 to determine if the pilot project succeeded.

Highways also continues playing a role educating children about rail safety through its partnership with Canadian Safety Train Express Inc. by funding the printing and distribution of railway safety activity books to Grade 4 students in communities served by Saskatchewan short lines. The books can be downloaded in English and French at: https://canadiansafetytrain.ca/resources/.

"Canadian Safety Train Express appreciates its ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Highways," Canadian Safety Train Express Operations and Programs Director Amy Lintick said. "We want to remind our youth that trains and track are no place to play and to remember the importance of rail safety throughout their lives."

Highways also invest in upgrading and maintaining short line infrastructure through the provincial cost-sharing Short Line Railway Improvement Program.

In Saskatchewan, 13 provincially regulated short line railways operate on 2,123 kilometres of track. There are currently 45 short line railway crossings on provincial highways in Saskatchewan.

Short lines support Saskatchewan export-based economy by moving grain and other commodities from more rural locations to larger national federally regulated rail lines of CN and CPKC operating on more than 6,000 kilometres of track in the province.

Rail Safety Week runs across Canada to raise awareness about the dangers of trains and tracks with the goal of reducing crossing collisions and trespassing incidents. For more information, visit: https://www.operationlifesaver.ca/initiatives/campaigns/rail-safety-week-2025/.

