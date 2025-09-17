Governor Abbott Congratulates Alvin As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Alvin for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Visit Alvin to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Alvin and Visit Alvin on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Alvin is one of the fastest-growing cities and communities in Texas,” said Senator Mayes Middleton. “Not only is it a great place to live, work, and raise a family, it is also home to many historical and tourism landmarks that provide visitors with the ability to learn about our Texas heritage and culture. I look forward to seeing Alvin continue to grow as a tourism and economic powerhouse in this great state.”

“Tourism is an essential component of our local economy, and the work of the Alvin Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to elevate our city’s visibility and vibrancy,” said Mayor Gabe Adame. “Achieving recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community will strengthen these efforts, attract more visitors, and support the local businesses and events that make Alvin special.”

“As stewards of Alvin’s rich history, we are proud to see our community recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Alvin Museum Society President Donna Starkey. “This designation affirms the City’s commitment to sharing Alvin’s story and welcoming visitors from across Texas and beyond. From our vibrant cultural attractions to our historic landmarks, Alvin offers unique experiences that connect people to our heritage — and we look forward to building on this momentum to make Alvin a must-visit destination.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.