Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Samsung Austin Semiconductor

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $250 million has been extended to Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC (Samsung) for their semiconductor fabrication facility in Taylor during a meeting with Samsung executives at the Texas Capitol. The project includes more than $4.73 billion in capital investment.

“Texas is home to the future of technology and innovation,” said Governor Abbott. “With approximately $40 billion invested in Texas, Samsung is helping to cement Texas’ position as the leading state for semiconductor manufacturing, bringing in more business investment to Texas communities and creating thousands of good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. This $4.73 billion investment by Samsung in their Taylor semiconductor fabrication facility will provide a more secure domestic supply of chips for critical U.S. industries and ensure the most advanced chips that will power next-generation technologies are Made in Texas.”

Samsung is investing $4.73 billion for a new initiative at the Taylor semiconductor fabrication facility as part of an onshoring strategy and transition to the manufacture of 2-nanometer leading-edge logic chips that power next-generation technologies in areas like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing. In November 2021, Governor Abbott announced Samsung’s multi-billion dollar investment to construct the Taylor facility, the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record.

“Samsung has been proud to call Texas home for the past 30 years and is deeply appreciative to the State of Texas and the Governor’s Office for this significant grant award,” said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division at Samsung Electronics. “This grant will ensure that our semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor delivers the most advanced technology for our global customers and continues to reinforce the chip supply chain in the U.S. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship.”

In July 2024, Governor Abbott met with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. executives at their semiconductor campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

“Samsung’s continued investment in Texas will deliver lasting benefits to our state’s economy and workforce,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This grant will further strengthen America’s chip supply chain, create thousands of high-quality jobs for Central Texans, and cement our state’s role as the global leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.”

“The state’s considerable support of the Samsung Austin Semiconductor facility in Taylor is a powerful testament to Texas’ leadership in semiconductor innovation and economic growth,” said Representative Caroline Harris Davila. “I’m proud to represent Taylor and neighboring communities across Central Texas, where this historic project is already supporting tens of thousands of jobs and billions in local economic activity. This newest commitment will further boost opportunities in Williamson County, strengthen America’s national security, advance AI innovation, and secure a resilient supply of advanced microchips. Thank you to Governor Abbott for his leadership and for keeping Texas the most business-friendly state in the nation.”

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.