Governor Abbott Appoints O’Neill Commissioner Of Department Of Family And Protective Services

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Audrey O’Neill as the Commissioner for the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027.

Audrey O’Neill of Austin is the acting commissioner of DFPS. Previously at DFPS, she served as deputy commissioner of programs and assistant deputy commissioner. She also held the position of principal deputy inspector general at the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. She is a Certified Public Accountant through the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, a Certified Fraud Examiner, and a Certified Internal Auditor. Audrey previously served as a foster parent and as a kinship caregiver. Additionally, she has volunteered with the Stop Abuse For Everyone Foster and Adopt Program and Children’s International Summer Village. O’Neill received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Southwestern University.