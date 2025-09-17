ADOT honors six Gila Bend employees for saving woman’s life

GILA BEND – Six highway maintenance technicians have received the Arizona Department of Transportation’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for saving a woman from the swiftly flowing waters of a canal by forming a human chain.

ADOT Director Jennifer Toth presented the awards Wednesday at a ceremony in Gila Bend, praising the team’s quick thinking and fast action when they heard a distant cry for help early Aug. 6. The six followed the sound until they found the woman clinging to a tire floating in a canal, then linked themselves together and extended a shovel to pull her from the water.

One of the maintenance technicians noticed the woman was cold after spending the night in the canal.

“Once the woman was safely out of the water, John Gardner literally gave her the shirt off his own back so she’d have something dry to wear,” Director Toth said. “If that doesn’t symbolize their selflessness, generosity and willingness to help others, I don’t know what does.”

She added, “Though their quiet, everyday actions may not get as much fanfare, their efforts to keep Arizona’s roads maintained also help save lives and keep people safe.”

Others who participated in the rescue and who were honored Wednesday were Antonio Trejo Martinez, Salvador Mata Jr., Larry Ortega, David Robledo and Ray Ruiz.

After the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist the woman, the ADOT maintenance technicians resumed their regular duties that day.

"This team’s integrity, whether it is on or off the clock, is an exquisite example that good people in the world still exist," said Cameron Mendoza, Gila Bend Highway Operations Technician Supervisor.