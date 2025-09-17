Submit Release
Nightly lane closures to begin at I-94 (Exit 161) for old bridge demolition

BISMARCK, N.D. — Beginning Tuesday, September 23, nightly lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the Interstate 94 (Exit 161) Interchange project as crews begin demolition of the old bridge.

During this closure, all I-94 traffic will exit at Exit 161, travel across Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway, and re-enter I-94 via the on-ramps. Traffic will follow existing traffic signals on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway.

The demolition and nightly closures are expected to last roughly one week.

Drivers are advised to follow detour signs during the nightly closures and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. Reduced speed limits will be in place, and drivers should remain alert for workers and construction equipment.

The I-94 (Exit 161) Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, will continue through summer 2026. The project is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.

