Debut Thriller 'The Lost Hours' Wins Oscar Winner Peter Farrelly's Rave--In Stores on 9/23

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island native Lynn Tavernier's debut thriller The Lost Hours (Crooked Lane Books, September 23, 2025) has earned praise from Ocean State Oscar-winner and storyteller Peter Farrelly. He writes: "The Lost Hours is a gritty, gut-punch of a tale with the kind of damaged, no-nonsense protagonist that I can't get enough of. If you like low-brow people in a high-brow world, you'll love this. It's as if Dennis Lehane and F. Scott Fitzgerald co-wrote a book together."

The Lost Hours has already garnered significant recognition before its publication, earning finalist status for the Crime Writers' Association Debut Dagger Award and winning the Killer Nashville Claymore Award for Best Unpublished Mystery. Barry Forshaw of CrimeTime has called the book "one of those thrillers for which the reviewer's cliché is à propos – it is, simply, unputdownable."

The book represents an impressive third career for Tavernier, a lifelong Rhode Islander who was born in Woonsocket and currently lives in Saunderstown. A Sarah Lawrence graduate, she began as a restaurateur who owned and operated the acclaimed French bistro Chez Pascal in Providence from 1993 to 2004 before embarking on a successful real estate career for more than two decades.

Adding local color to her literary credentials, Tavernier grew up above her family's legendary Bocce Club in Woonsocket—a Prohibition-era establishment that housed a hidden distillery before becoming famous for its family-style chicken dinners.

Set against Rhode Island's storied coastline, The Lost Hours follows unlikely and embattled Detective Andrea Stuart as she investigates the suspicious death of socialite Hope Philbrick at a lavish Jamestown mansion overlooking Narragansett Bay. When the powerful family pressures authorities to rule the death accidental, Stuart must risk her career to uncover the truth.

Tavernier draws authentically from the state's landscape of privilege, working-class grit, and colorful history of organized crime. Her protagonist Andrea Stuart—born into wealth but choosing public service over Harvard—navigates the complex social dynamics that define Rhode Island's elite circles. The novel tackles significant societal issues affecting women while delivering the atmospheric tension readers expect from top-tier crime fiction.

The Lost Hours is available from Crooked Lane Books beginning September 23, 2025.

