Meridian Finance Launches Universal Payment Rails for Autonomous AI Agents, Powering the Agent Economy

Built on Coinbaseʼs x402 protocol, Googleʼs Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2) & ERC‑8004, Meridian enables instant, low‑cost, cross‑chain payments for AI agents.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Finance (www.mrdn.finance) today announced the launch of the first truly universal payment rails for autonomous AI agents. Built on Coinbaseʼs x402 “Payment Requiredˮ protocol, Meridian is fully interoperable with Googleʼs new Agentic Payments Protocol AP2 and ERC‑8004, giving agents the ability to pay, invoice, subscribe, and settle on their own terms.“x402 is the HTTP 402 for money. Googleʼs AP2 brings agents into commerce. Meridian builds the rails on top of both; enabling the first true agent‑to‑agent economy,ˮ said Jack Davies, Co-founder of Meridian Finance. “Agents wonʼt just work for humans; theyʼll work for each other. Meridian is the Stripe of the autonomous world; instant, universal, and interoperable.ˮBefore Meridian, AI agents were trapped in silos. The world is entering the age of agent commerce, where AI systems autonomously deliver services, negotiate contracts, and even hire other agents. Yet, until now, these agents have been locked out of the economy. They cannot pay or invoice without human intermediaries. They cannot subscribe, settle, or exchange value without custodial wallets and compliance bottlenecks. Micro- and nano-transactions remain economically impossible due to outdated rails; with complex, costly integrations killing adoption. Agents can only transact on a single blockchain, creating network lock-in; creating limited interoperability and no standard for cross-network agent commerce. This has frozen a trillion-dollar opportunity in potential agent-to-agent GDP. Without a universal standard, over 90 % of potential nano‑transactions and agentic commerce remain economically impossible.Meridian removes every friction point with a single‑line middleware that plugs into any EVM chain, providing payment rails as a service built on Coinbaseʼs x402 standard & Google AP2 compatible. Its core capabilities include:- Payment Splitting: Instantly divide fees, royalties, or revenue across multiple parties in a single transaction.- Transaction Subtables: Organize and audit agent-specific transaction data with built-in subtables.- x402 “Command Center: Dashboard” Real-time, HTTP-like view of all agent payments and statuses.- Meridian API Library: A developer-friendly SDK abstracting x402, AP2, and ERC8004 calls.- Coinbase SDK Support: Seamless integration with Coinbaseʼs wallet and infrastructure.- Bring Your Own Agent (B.Y.O.A.): Onboard agents manually for maximum developer control.- Base-Native Protocol: Built on Coinbaseʼs L2, with low gas fees and 2-second settlements.- EIP-712 & EIP-3009 Security: Typed data signing and payment intent messaging for secure transactions.Meridian fixes core pain points in agent commerce with:- Receiver Wallet Architecture: Proxy-managed balances with org-level access.- Non-Custodial Agent Wallets: Secure, private, and agent-owned.- Built-in Fee Model: Transparent 1% fee applied- Instant USDC Settlements: Two-second finality across any EVM chain.- Framework Interoperability: One universal standard across LangChain, OpenAI, DAOs, and more.Meridian is excited to serve as an fundamental infrastructure solution, add value to existing chains, contribute to existing standards, support our developer ecosystem, and serve as a crucial partner to the broader ecosystem.- EVM‑compatible: Meridian can deploy on any EVM chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, BNB, Fantom, Gnosis, and more.- Base‑native: Fastest route to adoption via Coinbaseʼs Layer‑2, with instant settlements and minimal gas.- Google AP2 & ERC‑8004: Open the door to Google Cloudʼs partner ecosystem, PayPal, MetaMask, and dozens of leading fintechs.Meridian is part of a global movement that includes Google Cloud, Coinbase, PayPal, MetaMask, and many other fintech leaders.Meridian is now powering the first true agent‑to‑agent economy, turning autonomous AI into a fully self‑sufficient marketplace where transactions flow instantly, securely, and without human mediation.About Meridian FinanceMeridian Finance (mrdn.finance) is the payment rail for the autonomous economy.Built on Coinbaseʼs x402 standard and fully compatible with Googleʼs Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2) and ERC‑8004, Meridian delivers the infrastructure that lets AI agents transact freely, securely, and globally. By standardising value exchange, much like TCP/IP did for data, Meridian unlocks the first post‑human marketplace, enabling trillions in agent‑driven GDP.

