Governor Hochul Announces Completion of 164-Unit, $72 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Downtown Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Center City Courtyard, a $72 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Rochester. Developed by HELPDevCo and CSD Housing, LLC, Center City Courtyard creates 164 affordable apartments, including 95 with supportive services for veterans and people struggling with homelessness. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has financed over 5,500 affordable homes in Monroe County, including over 4,300 in the city of Rochester. Center City Courtyard continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Center City Courtyard is a shining example of how we can transform underutilized spaces into vibrant, sustainable developments that provide safe, affordable homes for working families and supportive services for those at risk of homelessness, including our veterans,” Governor Hochul said. “I'm proud of the partnerships that made this possible and am committed to building even more housing that replicates opportunities like this across New York.”

Development of Center City Courtyard entailed the construction of a five-story building on a former parking lot on West Main Street in downtown Rochester. All apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

Ninety-five apartments with supportive services are reserved for households experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, including veterans. These residents have access to on-site supportive services and rental subsidies funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH). The service providers are Helio Health, the Urban League of Rochester and Eagle Star Housing.

Center City Courtyard is all-electric and highly energy-efficient, with the development designed to meet U.S. Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes, Enterprise Green Communities 2020 Plus, and Environmental Protection Agency Indoor AirPlus criteria. Energy-efficient features include a rooftop solar array and highly-efficient air source heat pumps for heating and cooling.

Residential amenities include free internet, a fitness center, a fifth-floor terrace and a landscaped courtyard with seating areas. The development includes nearly 3,000 square feet of office space for the supportive service providers.

State financing for Center City Courtyard includes support from HCR’s State and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Programs that generated over $30 million in equity and $28 million in HCR subsidy. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) provided nearly $8 million through its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The New York State Office of Mental Health is providing $2.3 million in operating funding annually to support 95 ESSHI units and a one-time program development grant of $250,000. The development also benefits from over $900,000 in funding through the Clean Energy Initiative, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The city of Rochester provided $1 million in HOME funds.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Center City Courtyard exemplifies the transformative power of smart investments in affordable, energy-efficient housing, turning a vacant parking lot into 164 modern homes that provide stability for working families and critical supportive services for those at risk of homelessness, including our veterans. Through HCR's financing of nearly $60 million alongside partnerships with OMH, OTDA and NYSERDA, we're not only advancing Governor Hochul’s $25 billion Housing Plan — on pace to deliver 100,000 affordable homes statewide — but are also building on Rochester’s continued revitalization.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of Center City Courtyard is a tremendous achievement for the Rochester community and sets a great example for clean, modern housing that is affordable for residents. By investing in projects like this, we are expanding opportunities for all New Yorkers to live in healthy, comfortable, and energy efficient homes while revitalizing our neighborhoods and cities.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive housing often plays a critical role in the recovery journey of New Yorkers living with mental illness. Center City Courtyard marks the transformation of a parking lot into dozens of much-needed supportive housing units that offer vital services for residents facing the threat of homelessness. This affordable housing will provide the resources and support necessary for more Rochester residents to live and thrive in their community. Projects like this affirm Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding access to services and support for vulnerable New Yorkers during their recovery.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has made landmark investments to expand the supply of permanent supportive housing options across the state, recognizing that stable housing is the foundation for healthier lives and stronger communities. The opening of Center City Courtyard in downtown Rochester provides Monroe County residents experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including veterans, with stable, affordable homes and on-site access to vital support services that will help them remain housed, live independently, and thrive in their community."

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in Rochester deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help build more than 160 units in downtown Rochester that will be accessible to those at risk of homelessness, including veterans. These newly constructed apartments will be energy-efficient and include key support to vulnerable residents, including on-site services and rental subsidies. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Monroe County and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Skyrocketing housing costs have put safe, affordable housing out of reach for far too many New Yorkers. The new Center City Courtyard will provide secure housing for Rochester families while offering much-needed assistance to those at risk of homelessness. I am proud to support investments like this one, and I will continue fighting to make affordable housing accessible for all New Yorkers.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Safe, affordable housing creates opportunity for New York families. We’re investing in new homes that meet the needs of families large and small, fueling growth and vitality in every corner of Rochester. I deeply appreciate

Governor Hochul’s leadership and partnership in advancing this vision, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “With homelessness rates rising in our community, the completion of the Center City Courtyard project is exactly what the City of Rochester needs. Thank you to Governor Hochul and New York State Homes & Community Renewal for prioritizing sustainability, services for at-risk residents, and stable, high-quality housing for those in our community who need it the most.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Center City Courtyard is an important investment in our city. By transforming a parking lot into 164 affordable homes, including 95 units with services for individuals at risk of homelessness, we are helping families and neighbors achieve the stability they deserve. Projects like this show what’s possible when the state, local organizations, and our community come together to make housing more affordable and accessible. I’m proud to see Rochester moving forward with developments that not only provide a roof over people’s heads but also the support and opportunity needed to build a better future.”

County Executive Adam Bello said, “Center City Courtyard will provide much-needed affordable housing options in Downtown Rochester. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued investment in safe and stable housing for the most vulnerable in our community. Center City Courtyard will take this one step further, offering supportive services on site to make sure residents have access to the resources they need.”

Mayor Malik Evans said, “I want to thank Gov. Hochul and New York State for their strong support and continued investment in Rochester’s housing future. With Center City Courtyard, we see that affordable and supportive housing can be just as beautiful, high-quality, and full of amenities as market-rate developments. This project shows that when we invest in people, we strengthen neighborhoods, restore dignity, and create a brighter future for every resident.”

CSD Housing Managing Director Michael Dehmler said,“CSD Housing is deeply committed to working with our non-profit partners to provide quality places for people to call home. This project is particularly special to us because it is in our hometown of Rochester and has been such an incredible partnership with the City of Rochester, HCR, OTDA and other stakeholders. We are honored to be opening one of the largest supportive housing projects in the State right here in Rochester.”

HELP Development Corp President David Cleghorn said,“HELP Development Corp. is excited to celebrate the grand opening of Center City Courtyard, made possible through our invaluable partnership with CSD Housing. As the largest affordable supportive housing project in Western New York, Center City Courtyard exemplifies our commitment to creating transformative, safe, and affordable housing right in the heart of downtown Rochester. We are proud to play a role in shaping a brighter future for our community.”

Helio Health President & CEO Kathleen Gaffney-Babb said, “Helio Health is excited to partner with CSD Housing and HELP Development Corp. to bring much needed housing to citizens of Rochester. Together with the Urban League of Rochester and Eagle Star Housing , we are proud to say Welcome Home to the many who will receive high quality affordable housing at Center City Courtyard.”

Eagle Star Housing Executive Director Zachary Fuller said, “Eagle Star Housing is honored to join our dedicated partners—CSD Housing and Help Development Corp. — in bringing the Center City Courtyard project to life. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and the transformative impact of investing in our communities. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their unwavering commitment to expanding access to affordable housing, addressing a critical need, and helping New Yorkers build brighter, more stable futures.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 350 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Rochester.