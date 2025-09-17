Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul and PGA of America Announce Three Elite Golf Championships Coming to New York State

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul and the PGA of America announced that New York State plans to host three landmark professional golf championships over the next decade. Bethpage State Park’s famed Black Course in Farmingdale expects to welcome the 2028 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2033 PGA Championship, while Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester will host the 2035 PGA Championship. The announcement comes as New York State prepares to host the 45th Ryder Cup next week at Bethpage State Park.

Yes, you teed that up well, Greg. It's always about the next championships and how we can get them to come to New York. So I want to, first of all, thank the PGA and homegrown New Yorker, our CEO, Derek Sprague, who may have left our state physically sometimes, but we still consider him a New Yorker and really appreciate your leadership of the PGA. As well as the Ryder Club General Chairman, our own Larry Schwartz, I want to thank Larry. Let's give him a round of applause as well. Thank you. Thank you.

We have our Parks Commissioner and the whole team at this beautiful jewel that we have here on Long Island. Our Parks Commissioner, Randy Simons, the entire parks team. Also as is this is an economic development driver for us, and so to have the leader, Hope Knight, of our entire economic development team and our chairman, Kevin Law here. We're grateful for both of them as well.

So, the PGA is a New York institution — as most significant institutions are — and we're very proud of this history. It is the birthplace of the PGA. It started in 1916 at the Wanamaker store in Manhattan, and the first ever PGA championship was in Bronxville, not far from here.

So we've hosted a lot of PGA championships — no other state can claim more than we have here in New York. And so, like the much anticipated Ryder Cup, which we're so excited about, finally here the Golf World's most anticipated event is just about to unfold, about to kick off here in nine days. So our countdown has begun. We're counting on Team USA to make us all proud, as I know they will.

But before we welcome everyone else and our European visitors and the fans and millions of fans from around the globe, we have some exciting news to announce here too. So, drum roll — come 2028, we'll be expecting to host the KPMG Women's PGA champion for the first time ever, right here. Let's give that a round of applause right here at the Bethpage State Park. There we go.

And while we're at it, let's make one more great announcement. In 2033 — I presume I might still be Governor. I don't know. We don't have term limits, I'm not quite sure — but in 2033, the PGA championship will be returning to Bethpage State Park once again.

So again, so proud of that legacy. So proud to honor that right here on Long Island. Great golf is not limited to Long Island. I'm proud to announce that the PGA championship will return to the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester in 2035. For the fifth time — five times — Oak Hill has proven once again that it's one of the best courses in the world, and I saw it firsthand when I attended the 2023 PGA championship there as well. So, we're so proud of this. The spectators, it draws the economic impact and the Rochester area is $190 million. We're expecting even more in this area. So open up your wallets, everybody.

But I don't look at it just as an economic boost. I look at it as a point of pride. We know the eyes of the world are beyond New York here at Bethpage and also at Oak Hill over the next few years. And so, as Governor, I could not be prouder that we are a home to golf and always will be. And it's an unparalleled opportunity for fans to come here in person, explore our great state.

I encourage you to visit more than just these two great regions, but we have so much more to offer. So proud of that as well. Breathtaking beauty. Make sure you get out, go see things. We have incredible state parks, not far from the world's greatest beach right here on Long Island as well.

So our Parks Commissioner is nodding his head because he wants you to get out and explore everything that is great in our small towns and the great historic venues we have here as well. So, we are looking forward to welcoming everybody. New York is proud to support the PGA and continue our shared legacy well into the future.

So thank you again, Derek and the entire PGA for your confidence in us and our incredible courses. And best of luck to our Ryder Cup team, led by our Captain, Keegan Bradley, a St. John's University graduate. Right? That's a little more hometown for right here, all of team USA tonight, let's bring home the trophy. Looking forward to bringing back our trophies right here where it belongs. So thank you, everyone.