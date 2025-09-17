Press Releases

09/17/2025

Attorney General Tong Files for Preliminary Injunction to Immediately Halt Revolution Wind Stop Work Order

(Hartford, CT) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced they are seeking a preliminary injunction to immediately block the baseless stop work order abruptly issued on August 22 halting construction of Revolution Wind.

Connecticut and Rhode Island sued on September 4 in U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island asking the court to overturn the Trump Administration’s stop work order. Today’s filing lays out the immediate and irreparable harm to the State of Connecticut and asks the court to impose an injunction to allow work to resume now while the case proceeds.

Located fifteen nautical miles off the coast of Rhode Island, Revolution Wind is a wind energy facility expected to deliver enough electricity to the New England grid to power 350,000 homes, or 2.5 percent of the region’s electricity supply beginning in 2026. Revolution Wind is projected to save Connecticut and Rhode Island ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars over 20 years. The project has been vetted and approved through every layer of the federal and state regulatory process, and is supported by binding contracts and legal mandates. Construction is nearly complete.

Trump’s nonsensical stop work order is causing both immediate and irreparable economic and environmental harm to the State of Connecticut, including lost jobs, wasted state resources, reduced future grid reliability, higher electric rates, more air pollution and more greenhouse gas emissions.

“Connecticut families and Connecticut workers need Revolution Wind back on track—today. Every day that Revolution Wind sits mothballed in the ocean is another day of unemployment, another day of unaffordable energy costs, and another day burning fossil fuels when clean, affordable, American-made energy is within our sights. We’re asking the court to step in right now, to recognize the irreparable and immediate harm we are suffering, and to stop the Trump Administration’s impulsive and lawless overreach,” said Attorney General Tong.

“We have no time to waste in getting Revolution Wind back online, which is why we’re asking the Court to put a stop to this on short order,” said Attorney General Neronha. “In the few weeks since the stop work order was issued, without warning or reason, Rhode Islanders have been harmed, facing daily uncertainty. We have heard difficult stories from millwrights and other union workers who are out of a job, forced to reckon with this Administration’s decision. Further, Rhode Islanders continue to bear the brunt of the rising and increasingly unstable energy costs associated with fossil fuels. In this case, we need relief now for the benefit of Rhode Island, its workers, and its residents. And time is of the essence.”

The complaint, filed against the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and their appointed leaders alleges that such arbitrary and capricious government conduct violates both the Administrative Procedure Act and the government’s authority under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. Both laws “demand reasoned decision-making, fidelity to statutory limits, and respect for the settled expectations of sovereign States and regulated parties,” the complaint states. “The States of Connecticut and Rhode Island sue to vindicate those principles. They seek to restore the rule of law, protect their energy and economic interests, and ensure that the federal government honors its commitments.”

Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Cheney, Deputy Associate Attorney General Matthew Levine, Chief of the Environment Section, Deputy Solicitor General Evan O’Roark and Solicitor General Michael Skold are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.



