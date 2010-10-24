Community Calendar

Related To Story Submit An Event OCTOBER EVENTS October 12-The Walkmen at The Vogue: The Walkmen are coming to the Vogue on Tuesday, October 12, with special guests AA Bondy. Tickets are $14 in advance/$16 at the door and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Also available at the Vogue Box Office, Luna Music, and Indy CD & Vinyl. October 12-Shine our Light on the Westside: Beacon of Hope Center for Women - Community Night Out Against Domestic Violence. 6:00-8:00 pm. Food, Music, Face Painting for Kids, Guest Speakers, Candlelight Vigil. Crestwood Village West, 230 Welcome Way Boulevard (North of Rockville, off of Girls School Road). October 14-23-Heartland Film Festival: Join the stars, filmmakers and fellow film buffs for the 2010 Heartland Film Festival. Independent feature, documentary and short films from around the world will be screened at AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd St.) and AMC Showplace Indianapolis 17 (4325 South Meridian St.). Special events to be held throughout the city will include the Opening Night Event, the Heartland Film Festival Awards Gala, the Filmmakers’ Brunch, the Family Movie Event, the Heartland Institute Seminar, and the Closing Night Event. Film lineup and special events will be announced Sept. 23. Tickets go on sale Sept. 24. Visit HeartlandFilmFestival.org. October 15-Steward & Associates Speaker Series: Harry Belafonte, Diahann Carroll and Ed Bradley… just a few highlights from the annals of the Steward & Associates Speaker Series. Come celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series with Founder Matthew Steward at a VIP Kick Off –Red Carpet Reception, Friday evening, October 15th at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Black tie optional. Go to www.stewardspeakers.com to order reception and speaker series tickets. October 15-Fall Family Caregiver Conference: Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian Street, Carmel, IN, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm, Featuring Dr. Peter Rabins, author of The 36-Hour Day. October 15, 16, 22, 23 & 24-The President's Theatre presents Victorian Theatre by Candlelight: Ghost Tales of the Witch and Famous: Benjamin Harrison Home 1230 N. Delaware St. 631.1888 Friday & Saturday performances: 6 pm, 6:30 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 8 pm; Sunday: 3:30 pm, 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm, 5:30 pm, 6 p.m. Adults $10, students (ages 6 to 17) $4. Audience members join Ghost Hunters Inter-dimensional to purge the Harrison Home of ghosts from around the country. October 16-St. Jude Heroes for Indianapolis Marathon & Half Marathon: Make every step count when you run or walk in the Indianapolis Marathon and Half Marathon as a St. Jude Hero to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Every dollar received by St. Jude brings us one step closer to finding cures to cancer and other pediatric catastrophic illnesses. To make a huge difference in a child’s life, go to www.stjudeheroes.org and register to become a St. Jude Hero. October 16-Meet and Greet with tHAIRapy, Roll with it Bakery and Paranormal 911: Join tHAIRapy, Roll with it Bakery & Paranormal 911 for a fun filled evening at 5539 East Washington Street in Irvington. Gift baskets, gift certificates, free fire house investigations, free food and more to be given way. Come try free baked goods from Roll with it, sign up to win gift baskets from tHAIRapy, and enter to win one of 2 Paranormal 911 Fire House investigations. Meet Indianapolis’s own Paranormal 911 and try out your Ghost hunting skills. Please bring the family for a fun filled evening. Please visit www.Paranormal911.net, www.rollwithitbakery.com and www.tHAIRapysalonirvington.com for more information. October 16-Fall Ball for Life: Men's double elimination softball tournament. Church, Corporate, and Organizations teams welcome. $125 per team. At Avon Softball Park 8103 E. U.S. 36 Avon, IN. Proceeds to benefit The Life Centers. October 16-Vintage Movie Night: One Body Too Many (1947): Film collector, historian and preservationist Eric Grayson will be sharing some of his favorite vintage films one night each month. A $2.00 suggested donation for Vintage Movie Night is appreciated. No registration required. One Body Too Many (1947) In October, enjoy One Body Too Many (1947) with Jack Haley and Bela Lugosi. This lively vintage horror-comedy is filled with many of the great standards: a creepy old house, trap doors, red-herrings and even a climax in a conveniently placed observatory. The film will be preceded by a vintage horror-comedy cartoon. Saturday, Oct. 16, 8-9:30pm The Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203. October 16-Scrapbook & Craft Extravaganza: St. Michael's School 519 Jefferson Blvd,, Greenfield. 8 am- 5 pm. Registration of $25 includes breakfast, lunch and goodie bag. Join us to work on your scrapbook, stamping or other craft project. Proceeds benefit Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group. For info contact momsmops@comcast.net. October 16 & 17-Indy Brick Jamboree: A 9000 sq. ft. exhibit of original LEGO creations by nationally recognized LEGO hobbyists. A family oriented show that is sure to delight, amaze and inspire. Witham Pavilion, Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds, Lebanon, IN. Please visit our website for more details and admission prices: www.indybrickjamboree.com. October 16 & 17-Octoberfest Charity Horse Show: The Hoosier Horse Park located at the Johnson County Park will be hosting its 2nd annual Octoberfest Charity Horse Show. This show will consist of six horse shows in 2 days including Dressage, open western/ speed, hunter/ jumper, recreational driving, combined training and open English. If you are interested in participating please contact Ingrid Schoenlein at schoenle@purdue.edu or 765-586-1952. October 16-31-The Children’s Museum Guild’s 47th Annual Haunted House: Skeletown: Skeletown--The Children's Museum Guild's 47th annual Haunted House--will take young explorers on a tour of the city's spookiest destinations, including Bone-Crusher Stadium, the Art-trocious Museum, the Scaregrounds, Zombie Zoo, the Spine-Chilling Speedway, and much more! IPL Lights-On Hours for children who scare easily and Frightening Hours for children who dare to be scared are offered, visit www.childrensmuseum.org for a full list of times. Tickets go on sale Sept. 13. Tickets are $6.50 at the door and $5.50 at Marsh Supermarkets; children under 2 are admitted free of charge. Save $2 on a Haunted House/museum combo ticket at Marsh. Tickets are also available at AAA locations, or can be purchased online at www.childrensmuseum.org or by calling 317-334-4000. October 17-Mile for a Child: 5K HOPE Run/Walk: https://sohohoperun.dojiggy.com. Fort Harrison State Park, Indianapolis. 9am (registration 7:30am) In Swaziland, over 40% of the population is HIV-positive. The country has only 1 million people and over 100,000 of them are orphans. The implications are devastating - every 6 seconds a child dies in sub-Saharan Africa due to malnutrition. Be part of the solution. Support Saving Orphans through Healthcare and Outreach in their mission to provide orphans with food, clean water, suicide prevention, empowerment, and HOPE! October 17-Coin Show: Located at the Home Economics Building at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds (1401 Teal Road Lafayette, Indiana--across from the Jefferson Square). 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Come buy, sell, and trade coins, 18+ Dealers, All ages welcome. Free admission. October 17-Mount Auburn March for the Cure: Walk. Run. Have fun! Support cancer research and benefit the Little Red Door Cancer Agency with a 1 Mile Family Walk or 5k Walk/Run. The event will be located at Southwestern High School (3406 W. 600 S.) Sunday, October 17th beginning at 1pm. The event is sponsored by Southwestern High School, FFA, and Kim King Smith Events. For donations please visit www.marchforthecure.com. October 17-Family Fun Fair: Southwood Assembly invites you to the Family Fun Fair! The Family Fun Fair is a family-friendly, totally FREE, event! There will be over 25 game booths for children up to age 12, a hayride, moonwalks, free candy, and prizes! We are located at 8700 S Meridian St in Indianapolis. For more information, please call us at 888-5683 or find us on the web at www.southwoodassembly.org. October 17-Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk: Are you signed up for Memory Walk®? The Greater Indiana chapter has 12 walks throughout Indiana – join today and participate in our largest fundraising endeavor! Find out more at www.alz.org/indiana. October 19-23-National FFA Convention 2010: For volunteer opportunities and details during the national FFA convention, please visit www.ffaindy.com. October 21-Free Family Movie Premiere of "Lights Out at Our House": Huge free family event where families will enjoy the full movie premiere experience complete with pictures by the limo, walking the red carpet, a free popcorn and drink for every person, crafts, face painting, clowns, hanging with the cast, and being one of the first to view "Lights Out at Our House", a family movie all about light and storms and connecting those experiences to The Light of the world and how we are to shine His light so everyone can see Him brighter! Call for your FREE tickets now. Space is limited. October 21-23-Bat Encounter: Our furry, winged friends pay their annual Halloween-time visit to The Children's Museum's Lilly Theater! Don’t miss this look into the fascinating world of bats. This program is presented by the Organization for Bat Conservation at The Cranbrook Institute of Science. All bats in this program are non-releasable bats donated by zoos for educational purposes. Ideal for families with children age 4 and up. Oct. 21, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23, 1 and 3 p.m. October 21-23-Fright Manor Haunted Attractions: If you survive our haunts, you will receive a free Fright Manor t-shirt! Psychomanthium and The abandonment. Check out www.frightmanor.com for details. Fright Manor Haunted Attractions proudly presents: Michael Myers from the Rob Zombie horror movie remake 'Halloween'. Meet Actor Casey Hendershot at Fright Manor on these dates and times: Thursday, October 21 from 7 pm - 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23 from 7 pm - Midnight. Fright Manor is located at 2909 S. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46225. Call (317) 767-7540 or visit www.frightmanor.com for more information. October 23-Cropping in the Tropics with Gamma Pi Chapter, ESA: This is a scrapbooking event. Time: 9am to 5pm. IMG Building 2960 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN (across the street from the Children's Museum. $20 per person for a 6 ft. table. Includes: Breakfast, lunch, snacks, desserts and drinks. There will be consultants from Creative Memories, Stampin' Up, and Close to My Heart. For information contact Anne Marie Moyars at 317-336-6799 or email jammoyars@yahoo.com. October 23-Cropping in the Tropics: It's the 2nd annual scrapbooking event. Time: 9 AM - 5 PM. 2960 N. Meridian St, (across the street from the Children's Museum) Indianapolis, IN. $20 for a 6 foot table. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, desserts, and drinks. There will be consultants there from Creative Memories, Stampin' Up, and Close to My Heart for your convenience. They will have hands on projects and merchandise for sale. To register contact Anne Marie Moyars at 317-336-6799 or email jammoyars@yahoo.com. October 23-How to Adopt Children in the Indiana Adoption Program: This presentation will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, 2010 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Library located at 7898 North Hague Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46256. October 23-Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition presents African American Breastfeeding Conference: A Challenge for the Next Generation: Ruth Lily Education Center 2055 N Senate Ave46202, Free to the Public & Free Parking: Teaching, Supporting and Protecting Breastfeeding in the Indiana African American Community. Saturday, October 23,2010 from 1-4pm. October 23-How to Adopt Children in the Indiana Adoption Program: This presentation will be held on Monday, October 25th, 2010 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library at the KB Meeting Room located at 1700 West McGilliard Road, Muncie, IN, 47304. October 27-MBA Information Session for Prospective Students: Butler’s College of Business invites prospective MBA students to learn more about its evening AACSB accredited program by attending an information session on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Robertson Hall Johnson Room, 4600 Sunset Avenue. Interested parties should RSVP to mba@butler.edu or call (317) 940-9842. Visit http://www.butlermba.com for more information on the MBA program. October 27-Indianapolis National College Fair: Decisions… decisions!! It’s not easy to pick the right college to attend. If you are college bound, come to the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday, October 26, 2010 for the 2010 Indianapolis Nationals College Fair. Representatives from more than 200 colleges will be on hand to answer your questions and tell you about their academic programs. Informational workshops will also be held. Admission is free. The Indianapolis National College Fair is open from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Register now at www.gotomyncf.com. Learn more at www.nationalcollegefairs.org. October 27-Women's Health Symposium: A special day for women with keynote speaker, Zonya Foco -- The Power of One Good Habit. Day includes health screenings, selected vendors and healthy lifestyle information booths, silent auction, luncheon with presentations by registered dietitian Zonya Foco, seen on PBS in 45 markets nationwide. Menu prepared by Montage chef including recipes from Zonya's Lickety Split Meals cookbook. Learn how without dieting or deprivation you can rev up your metabolism to lose unwanted pounds or take points off your cholesterol. Tickets $40.00 by e-mail ahs6265@yahoo.com or 317 255-8234. Presented by Methodist Hospital Task Core from 10-2 at The Montage at Allison Pointe, Indianapolis. October 28-December 9-Habitat Stewards Training: Thursdays 6-9 p.m. The Mansion at Cold Springs Environmental School, 3650 Cold Springs Road, Indianapolis. Trainees will participate in weekly workshops led by local conservationist. Topics include: Indiana's Landscape, Water Management, Habitat Elements, Indiana's Current Wildlife Issues, Natives vs. Exotics, Ecological Succession, and MORE! Upon completion of the training, participants will become Certified Habitat Stewards through the Indiana Wildlife Federation and the National Wildlife Federation. Cost is $100 and includes all materials. Register online at www.indianawildlife.org, or call 800 347-3445 for more information. October 29-Primrose School at Gray Eagle's Boo Bash: Primrose School at Gray Eagle located at: 12290 Olio Road in Fishers will hold a Halloween Boo Bash Friday, October 29th from 6:15p.m. to 8:15p.m. Join us as Primrose transforms into a spooktacular place for children to enjoy pumpkin decorating, trick or treating, and more! This event is free and open to all! Remember to wear your costumes! Please call Primrose School at Gray Eagle directly at 317-577-9480 if you have questions. October 29-Celebration of Diversity Lecture Series: John Legend: Grammy-winning musician, activist and philanthropist John Legend will open the 2010-2011 Celebration of Diversity Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Clowes Memorial Hall with a talk and performance entitled “Saving American Education: A Message and Music from John Legend.” Tickets are $100 -- which include special seating and admission to a post-event reception with Legend -- $50 and $25. They go on sale at noon Sept. 20 at the Clowes Hall Box Office and via telephone and online through Ticketmaster. For telephone orders, call (800) 982-2787. Groups of 15 or more receive a $3 discount per ticket on $50 and $25 tickets only. October 29-31-Magna cum Murder Crime Writing Festival: The 16th annual Magna cum Murder Crime Writing Festival will be held October 29-31, at the Horizon Convention Center, in downtown Muncie. The event is sponsored by Ball State University and will feature an array of crime fiction authors, fans, booksellers, and other publishing industry professionals. The guests of honor are Charles and Caroline Todd, a mother and son writing team who has produced a number of best-selling novels. Banquet speaker will be fight director, J. Steven White, whose fight direction has been seen on dozens of Broadway productions. Visit www.magnacummurder.com for more information. October 30-IUPUI Staff Council's Second Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Fair: Are you a crafter? Would you like to participate in the IUPUI Staff Council's Second Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday October 30, 2010? For more information and a booth application, go to http://www.iupui.edu/~scouncil/. Registration deadline is June 30th. For further information, contact Beth Chaisson at echaisso@iupui.edu. October 30-Second Annual Ghosts & Goblins 5K/2K & Wellness Fair: The Ghosts & Goblins 5K - 2K & Wellness Fair will take place from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2010. Hosted by Carmel Clay Education Foundation, this event benefits education grants for Carmel Clay Schools. The 5K - 2K & Wellness Fair begin and end at Carmel High School, 520 East Main Street, Carmel. Registration fees for the run/walk range from $10 to $25. Visit www.kenlongassoc.com to register. The Family Wellness Fair, organized by the Carmel High School Wellness Committee, will be held from 9-11 a.m., in the CHS cafeteria. Admission to the Wellness Fair is free. October 30-Anderson Symphony Orchestra: Halloween Family Concert: ASO offers a mix of music to celebrate the holiday. There will also be a costume parade and prizes. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson, IN 46015. October 30-Route 6t7 Community Fun Fest: Route 6t7 Community Fun Fest presented by Living Hope Church, 11605 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN (1/4 mi. west of Oaklandon Road, next to the historic Motel 6t7) on Saturday, October 30, 2010 from 9 am to 3 pm. Live Music, Moonwalk & Carnival Games for kids, Arts & Crafts, Classic Cars, Food & Drinks, Vendors & Community Service Booths, Door Prizes & More. Free Admission. For more info, email LHCFunFest@aol.com, call (317) 826-0520 or visit our website at www.LHCindy.com. Now through October-Indiana Landmarks Expands Free Downtown Walking Tours: Beginning in May, Indiana Landmarks offers free one-hour walking tours of Monument Circle every Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. (except in the event of thunder or lightning). Indiana Landmarks’ guided tour around the physical and symbolic heart of Indianapolis tells the intriguing story of the Circle—past and present. Guides discuss the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument and the symbolism of its sculptures. They’ll also tell stories of the encircling architecture, and offer a look at a landmark interior. The free walking tours depart from Borders Café, 11 S. Meridian St, a short block south of Monument Circle. Reservations are not required for the tour, which will be offered through October. For questions about the Monument Circle tours and other tours offered by Indiana Landmarks, visit www.indianalandmarks.org or contact Museum & Heritage Tourism Administrator Gwendolen Raley, 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534, graley@indianalandmarks.org. NOVEMBER EVENTS November 2-Election Day: The President's Theatre presents LIVE from Delaware Street: Benjamin Harrison Home 1230 N. Delaware St. 631.1888 10 am - 3 pm $9 adults; $4 students How would Benjamin Harrison have kept track of the election results without 24-hour news television? Visit the President Benjamin Harrison Home and be transported to the year 1888 as household staff and family members, recreated by exceptional actors, discuss their preparations for their move to Washington. November 5-A Taste of Tuscany: On Friday, November 5, 2010, at 7 p.m. the Ronald McDonald House of Indiana invites its supporters, guests and friends to the Indiana Roof Ballroom for a unique and “totally Tuscan” wine-tasting experience. It’s an evening of fine Italian wine, food, music, art and giving! Tickets for A Taste of Tuscany are $90 per person or $1,500 for a reserved table of ten. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For ticket and sponsorship information, please contact Pam Anderson, (317) 267-0605, ext. 227 or visit www.rmh-indiana.org. November 8-12-Open House: Meridian Hills Co-op Nursery School and Kindergarten: Open House: November 8th-12th 9:30am-10:30am and November 11th from 7-8pm. Attend the Meridian Hills Co-op Nursery School and Kindergarten open house and learn about the cooperative model and our rich history and experience in educating young learners. Free. For families with children 2 years old-kindergarten. For more information visit www.meridianhillscoop.org or contact Carol Collins at 317-506-5579. Find us on Facebook. November 11-Mickey's Corner with Michael Feinstein: The JCC announces Michael Feinstein as Mickey Maurer’s next guest at the JCC’s award-winning talk show, Mickey’s Corner, at the Arthur M. Glick JCC, 6701 Hoover Road, on Thursday, at 7 pm. Five-time nominated Grammy Award singer, pianist and songwriter Michael Feinstein may be world-renowned for being “The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” but locally he is embraced as the Artistic Director for The Palladium, the new Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Feinstein will perform throughout the interview-format talk show. Audience members will be invited to submit questions for the singer. As in all previous Mickey’s Corner shows, Mickey will include seldom-seen video footage and photographs relevant to his discussion with his guest. November 11-13-Arts & Craft Fair: Owen Valley Band & Guard Arts & Craft Fair, Owen Valley Middle School Cafeteria, 626 W. State Highway 46, Spencer, IN 47460, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., booth space 10x10, $25.00 for non-electric and $35.00 for electric. November 13-St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 8th Annual World of Hope Dinner and Auction: The eighth annual World of Hope Dinner & Auction will be held Saturday, November 13, 2010, at The Renaissance Hotel in Carmel, Indiana. The night will feature great cuisine, live entertainment, and both silent and live auctions. Ticket Information Individual ticket ~ $125 (increases to $140 after October 13) Table of eight ~ $1,000 (increases to $1,120 after October 13) For more information, please contact: Susie Tatum (317) 587-0925 susie.tatum@stjude.org. November 16-MBA Information Sessions for Prospective Students: Butler’s College of Business invites prospective MBA students to learn more about its evening AACSB accredited program by attending an information session on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Charles, 12156 North Meridian St., Carmel. Interested parties should RSVP to mba@butler.edu or call (317) 940-9842. Visit http://www.butlermba.com for more information on the MBA program. November 20-Westfield Band Boosters Annual Holiday Craft Show: Where: Westfield High School, 18250 N Union St, Westfield, IN 46074; Admission: $1/Adults; Kids 12 and under FREE; Hours: 9 AM – 4 PM. Bring out the family for Holiday shopping featuring 100+ vendors and live Holiday Music. November 27-Hoosier Artisan Holiday Boutique: The 2010 Hoosier Artisan Holiday Boutique will be an exciting opportunity to find unique gifts handmade by local artisans and crafters. Approximately 50 vendors will have a variety of items available. From luxurious hand knits and bath and body items, to one of a kind jewelry and children’s clothing – you’ll find something for everyone on your list at the Hoosier Artisan Holiday Boutique. Avoid the congestion at the mall and visit us from 10a-6p at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN 46060-3627. Proceeds from this event will benefit Toys for Tots of Central Indiana - please bring a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for raffle tickets and a chance to win items generously donated by our vendors. DECEMBER EVENTS December 3-19-Santa Claus Christmas Celebration: Visit Santa Claus, Indiana: America’s Christmas Hometown, for three weekends of family fun during the Santa Claus Christmas Celebration. Each weekend in December, 2010, experience a traditional Christmas with your family. Date are December 3-5, 10-12, 17-19. December 4-Sankt Nikolaus 5K Lauf (Run/Walk): Come support the Greater Indianapolis YMCA Strong Kids Campaign and the Children of Lutherwood with a 5K run/walk that begins at the Athenaeum/Das Deutsche Haus at 401 E. Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN starting at 9:30 am. Please see us http://www.stniklauf.com Please contact Brian Griesemer at brian.griesemer@stniklauf.com if you have any questions. December 11-The President's Theatre presents LIVE: Family Christmas at the President's Home: Benjamin Harrison Home 1230 N. Delaware St. 631.1888 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. $9 adults; $4 students Bring the family for a unique Christmas tour of the President Benjamin Harrison Home. The year is 1888. President Harrison, some of the family from Ohio and the household staff will be "home for the holidays" talking about the excitement of Christmas Day and personally offering their good wishes to you and yours for the holidays. December 11-Anderson Symphony Orchestra: Symphony at the Paramount: A delightful evening of traditional Christmas and holiday favorites, including Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, an audience sing-along, and some new “twists” on familiar favorites. Local performers will join the ASO for a festive evening of Christmas cheer. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson, IN 46015. December 29-A Candlelight Evening on Delaware Street: Benjamin Harrison Home 1230 N. Delaware St. 631.1888 Eleventh annual elegant pre-New Year's evening of historic homes and dining. Event is hosting by the Harrison Home in cooperation with other vintage mansions on the Old North side. 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. $75 per person; $70 for members. Reservations required; call 631.1888. Now through December 31-Firecracker Friday: Chef Suzanne Catering Company will be sponsoring a cookout with the proceeds going to the Lawrence Township Parks Department to help purchase fireworks for next year 4th of July celebration. The menu will change week to week and will range from $7.00 to $10.00 which includes their drinks and tax. The Firecracker Friday will be between 11-1 and will run thru 12-31-10. Copyright 2010 by TheIndyChannel.com All rights reserved. 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