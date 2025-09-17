Oregon Department of Emergency Management to Launch New EM Grants Platform for Public Assistance in December 2025

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced the upcoming launch of the OEM Emergency Management Grants platform in December 2025. This statewide platform will streamline how eligible applicants manage and track obligated FEMA Public Assistance funding after disasters, enhancing efficiency and accountability in Oregon’s recovery efforts.

“The Oregon Department of Emergency Management to Launch New EM Grants Platform in December 2025 M Grants platform represents a major step forward in how Oregon manages federal disaster recovery funds,” said Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “By improving speed, transparency, and accountability, we are making it easier for our partners—counties, cities, tribes, and nonprofits—to access the resources they need to restore critical services and infrastructure after disasters. This platform ensures that recovery dollars reach communities more efficiently, helping Oregonians get back on their feet faster.”

The FEMA Public Assistance (PA) program provides federal funding—covering at least 75% of eligible costs—to help state, local, and tribal governments, as well as certain nonprofits, restore public facilities, infrastructure, and services to pre-disaster conditions.

Applicants will continue to use FEMA’s PA Grants Portal to apply for funding, submit required documentation, and work through the eligibility and obligation process. Once projects are obligated by FEMA, management shifts to the OEM EM Grants platform, which will provide subrecipients with tools to:

Manage projects from obligation through closeout

Process reimbursement requests

Track and report grant finances

Communicate and collaborate directly with OEM staff

Beginning in December 2025, eligible applicants—including cities, counties, tribal governments, special districts, and qualifying nonprofits—will be able to manage obligated projects directly through the platform. To ensure a smooth transition, OEM will provide onboarding webinars, office hours and guidance for all participating organizations.

For more information and updates about the OEM EM Grants platform, visit Oregon.gov/oem.