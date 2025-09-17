Submit Release
Chairman Comer Supports the D.C. Judicial Nominations Reform Act

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today spoke in support of H.R. 5125, the D.C. Judicial Nominations Reform Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) to align the appointment of D.C. judges with the Constitutional process for appointing members of the federal judiciary.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks.

I support H.R. 5125, the D.C. Judicial Nominations Reform Act. 

This legislation aligns the appointment of D.C. judges with the Constitutional process for appointing members of the federal judiciary. 

This bill preserves the President’s authority to nominate, with the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate, anyone deemed appropriate to sit on the D.C. Court. 

The current system—where the President is restricted to nominating only those candidates put forward by the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission—inappropriately limits the President’s authority.

I thank Representative Sessions for his leadership on this legislation and I urge my colleagues to support this effort.

