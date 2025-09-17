Chairman Comer Invites CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit to Testify on Radicalization of Online Forum Users

WASHINGTON—Today, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) invited the Chief Executive Officers of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit to testify at a full committee hearing on October 8, 2025. The hearing will examine the radicalization of online forum users, including instances of open incitement to commit politically motivated acts.

“The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot. In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence. To prevent future radicalization and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear before the Oversight Committee and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes,” said Chairman Comer.

