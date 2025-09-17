Stannah Stairlifts Reaches Trustpilot Milestone, Celebrating 1,000 Customer Reviews

The 150-year-old stairlift and home-access solutions company also thanks consumers and its team for its average rating of 4.7

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah Stairlifts recently hit 1,000 reviews on Trustpilot with an overall rating of 4.7. The average rating in the mobility equipment suppliers category is 3.2, and the company wants to acknowledge its dedicated team members and dealer network. Trustpilot is a widely used and trusted online review platform, where consumers can leave verified reviews of products and services.Here’s what customers have to say about Stannah Stairlifts:“I had a Stannah stairlift installed, and my experience with this company has been excellent. Ifirst heard about Stannah online and chose them primarily because of their exceptionalcustomer service. They responded promptly and came out right away to assess my needs,” saidFred, Clinton, MA.Stannah Stairlifts continues its mission to provide high-quality home-access solutions for consumers worldwide. These Trustpilot reviews and Stannah’s above-average rating showcase the company’s excellent customer service teams and high standards. Stannah’s mission to give dignity and freedom to its customers will remain at the core of its operations for years to come.About the Company:Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, supported by a trusted dealer network nationwide. Stannah’s legacy of providing high-quality home-access solutions has improved the lives of over 1 million people worldwide. The company earned a 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, a leading platform for verified consumer reviews. Offering both indoor & outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment designed to help you achieve sustainable independence in your home.

