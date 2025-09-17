Cancer Culture Turns The Runway into Resistance During New York Fashion Week with Body of Resistance Fundraiser

Cancer Culture Founders Beth Fairchild and Rachel Burns with Designer Dana Donofree (AnaOno)

The Most Important Show at New York Fashion Week Was Not About Clothes -- It Was About Saving Lives

Cancer Culture was honored to produce this fundraising event. The courage and resilience of our patient models was awe-inspiring, giving voice to a community that has been long overlooked.” — said Cancer Culture co-founder Beth Fairchild.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 14th, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in NYC, Cancer Culture, a patient-powered, unapologetic movement designed for and led by people living with breast cancer, made its triumphant return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for its 6th year in a powerful runway show and protest with all proceeds going to the nonprofit MBCure, which drives life-saving research.“Cancer Culture was honored to produce the 6th annual NYFW fundraising event,” said Cancer Culture co-founder and MBC survivor Beth Fairchild. “The courage and resilience of our patient models were nothing short of awe-inspiring, giving voice and visibility to a community that has long been overlooked.”BODY OF RESISTANCE, Cancer Culture X Ana Ono, was a patient-led runway experience featuring models living with metastatic breast cancer, early stage disease, and “previvors” walking the runway in solidarity, wearing lingerie-inspired looks, bearing scars, flat chests, port lines, strength, joy and unflinching honesty.Set to an incredible soundtrack by DJ Misbehaviour, the runway garnered cheers, cries and a standing ovation. Cancer Culture’s Beth Fairchild and Rachel Burns gave powerful speeches. There was a short film tribute to women who have passed away from metastatic breast cancer and a homage to Cancer Culture’s founder, Champagne Joy.“The Stage IV community deserves far more recognition and support. We are proud to share that Cancer Culture raised one hundred and fifty thousand dollars in donations with this event to fuel research and help save the lives of those living with metastatic breast cancer.” said Cancer Culture co-founder and MBC survivor Rachel Burns.Along with founding partner AnaOno, brand sponsors included hair and wigs by Manic Panic, Italian crafted footwear by Fiorentini+Baker, handmade Ukrainian leather accessories by Brunetka Harness and jewelry by L George Designs. The show was styled by Erica Deligne. Breast cancer affects Americans across all political affiliations. In 2025, approximately 317,000 women in the U.S. and 2.3 million worldwide will be diagnosed. Tragically, an estimated 42,170 women in the U.S. and 670,000 globally will die of the disease this year.Cancer Culture and MBCure joined forces to fuel metastatic breast cancer research and patient support. MBCure’s Research Consortium will be the sole beneficiary of this year’s NYFW event. 100% of funds raised will support high-impact, curative-intent research for MBC.Money raised thus far is estimated at over $150K.To donate, please go to: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/nyfw-body-of-resistance-show-fund raising-campaign-for-mbc-researchTo participate in the Silent Auction, which runs through September 25th: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/nyfw-body-of-resistance-show-silent-auction-for- mbc-researchOn Saturday, September 13, 2025, Cancer Culture staged a bold patient-led protest in Times Square, demanding greater funding for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research and amplifying the voices of those living with and impacted by the disease. Marching through midtown Manhattan, patients, survivors, and allies then filled Times Square with signs, chants, and powerful demonstrations of resistance. About Cancer Culture: Cancer Culture is a patient-led, multimedia movement that centers the real lives of those living with cancer. With storytelling at its core and advocacy in its DNA, the organization challenges outdated narratives, pushes for equitable research funding, and builds inclusive spaces for patients at every stage.About MBCure: MBCure is a nonprofit committed to funding curative-intent research for metastatic breast cancer. Through strategic partnerships and a national Research Consortium, MBCure invests in bold, collaborative science designed to save lives.About AnaOno: AnaOno is a patient-founded and designed intimates brand created for individuals affected by breast cancer and breast surgery. Challenging industry norms, AnaOno redefines beauty and diversity—not just in size or skin tone, but in how many breasts someone has, or doesn’t. With comfort, inclusivity, and empowerment at its core, AnaOno is changing what it means to feel confident after diagnosis.PROTEST AND FASHION SHOW WITH PHOTO CREDITS https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ypdnza93f2zo275oku4hq/AGDuOJ XH4gphu53tb90q9fo?rlkey=3zrt21omfs338ne0tm95xu1dg&st=425q kny9&dl=0VIDEO OF RUNWAYPhotos Available on https://www.patrickmcmullan.com/events/68c7fe30fdffca47ec000002/

Cancer Culture BODY OF RESISTANCE NYFW 2025 Fashion Show X Ana Ono

