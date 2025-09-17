Sasha’s Pet Resort Partners with Good Walker Leashes to Market the Most Durable Dog Leashes Available On the Market

Good Walker Leash Is Easy to Use

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort (store.sashaspr.com) announced today a non-exclusive distributor agreement with leash manufacturer, Good Walking Leashes (https://alyspuppybootcamp.com/the-good-walker-leash/) headquartered in Arroyo Grande. California.

“We saw these eye-opening advances in the Good Walker Leash technology at the SuperZoo conference in Las Vegas last month and as a doggy daycare owner, I recognized that we sorely needed these advanced leashes in our facility as well as being able to market them to North American customers online. Without argument, they provide the dog owner with greater control and dogs greater comfort during their outdoor excursions.”

The Good Walker Leashes deliver multiple benefits including:

• Reduction in the dog’s pulling.

• Improved control over dog due to unique leverage points on the leash.

• Two leashes in one--both a slip leash and head halter.

• Safety and comfort for both dog and owner.

• Calming effect on dogs.

• Proudly made in the USA.

About Good Walker Leashes

Designed by the owner of Aly’s Puppy Boot Camp in California, Aly recognized there was not a single leash that delivered everything she desired in a leash after training thousands of dogs. There were times a sand-proof leash hardware was required at the beach. And other times when a hands-free leash allowed her greater freedom with her canine. Or simply a longer leash for those times her dog wanted to explore. More than a leash, it’s a training tool that produces increased calm and improved behavior.

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

Media:

High-resolution photos and/or interview with Dan McFadden available. Phone (425) 753-2105 or email Danm@sashaspr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

