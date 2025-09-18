SkyDance Vascular Kicks Off Commercial Rollout of Osprey with new Patent Support

Osprey commercialization launches with early clinical success and new patent protection.

The ability to access with an integrated midline system over a more expensive and time-consuming system, in many cases, has given my clinicians options and greater confidence in every procedure.” — Nancy Warden, COO Vascular Wellness

DELRAY BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyDance Vascular, Inc., a leader in vascular access innovation, today announces the initiation of in-patient use of the Osprey Midline / Extended Dwell System, marking the start of the company’s commercialization strategy. This milestone follows the successful completion of all required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearances and underscores the company’s readiness to bring the Osprey to hospitals nationwide.“With FDA clearances now complete, SkyDance Vascular is proud to see our Osprey Midline Extended Dwell device in routine hospital use,” said Mike Anstett, Chief Clinical Officer. “These initial insertions are already producing encouraging results and positive responses from clinician users, validating the Osprey’s ability to advance patient safety and procedural efficiency.” An early clinical adopter, Nancy Warden, COO Vascular Wellness, highlighted the impact of the device: “The Osprey Midline system gives our clinicians a reliable solution for 1st line midline access. The ability to access with an integrated midline system over a more expensive and time-consuming Needle, Wire, and Dilator system in many cases has given my clinicians options, and with options comes greater confidence in every procedure.”Expanded Patent ProtectionAs commercialization begins, SkyDance Vascular has also strengthened its intellectual property portfolio with 20 new U.S. patent claims covering core innovations of the Osprey system, including:1. Passive Needle Retraction Mechanism — automatically securing and storing the protected needle within the device housing.2. Blood Control Valve — minimizing blood exposure during procedures.3. Chamfered Bullet Tip Catheter with Contoured Directional Flow — enabling smoother insertion and enhanced fluid control.“As we begin full commercialization of the Osprey system, SkyDance Vascular remains committed to advancing both clinical outcomes and innovation,” said Bill Bold, CEO of SkyDance Vascular. “The recent additions to our intellectual property portfolio further protect our unique technology and reinforce our leadership in vascular access. This combination of commercial momentum and continuing innovation positions SkyDance for lasting impact in hospitals across the country.Meet SkyDance Vascular at Vascular Access 2025SkyDance Vascular will showcase the Osprey system at the upcoming Vascular Access Conference, booth #719, where attendees can see the device in action and learn more about its clinical and workflow benefits.About SkyDance VascularSkyDance Vascular, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to advancing vascular access through innovative, patient-focused solutions. Its flagship product, the Osprey™ Vascular Access System, is designed to improve safety, reduce complications, and streamline workflow for healthcare providers worldwide.For more information, visit www.SkyDanceVascular.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.