Think & Grow WELLTHY™: A New Era of Faith, Health, and Legacy Inspired by Napoleon Hil

This holistic evolution honors Dr. Hill's legacy while adapting it for modern mindset medicine

FORNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly a century after Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich transformed the pursuit of success, a bold new movement redefines wealth as a holistic blend of financial prosperity, physical vitality, emotional balance, and spiritual fulfillment. Introducing Think & Grow WELLTHY™, a groundbreaking app and companion ebook, endorsed by the Napoleon Hill Foundation, that merges Hill’s timeless principles with holistic wellness, cutting-edge science and luxury mind-body experiences tailored for today’s high achievers.

Crafted by Dr. Patricia Wilhite McCartney—a lawyer, naturopathic doctor, animal naturopath, and resilience pioneer—this transformative system draws from her remarkable journey of overcoming an arson attack that cost her left hand. “Like Napoleon Hill’s triumph in guiding his son to overcome disability, my recovery through holistic wellness principles inspired a modern blueprint for success,” says Dr. McCartney. Her vision weaves Hill’s philosophy with mindfulness, neuroscientific insights, and spiritual strategies to empower users to thrive in every dimension of life.

A New Paradigm for Wealth and Well-Being

The Think & Grow WELLTHY™ app and ebook deliver an immersive experience, blending Hill’s proven success principles with modern science-backed practices like visualization, gratitude, and binaural beat sound therapy. Available now at thinkandgrowwellthy.com, the bundle is offered in two editions:

Standard Bundle ($49): Includes the ebook and app with core tools, such as the Mindset Medicine Library™, Wellth Index™ assessments, and daily guided practices for faith, visualization, and gratitude.

Premium Bundle ($99): Unlocks exclusive coaching, advanced analytics, personalized progress dashboards, and the Faith as Medicine Collection, featuring rare audio content from thought leaders like Norman Vincent Peale and Earl Nightingale.

Launch Special: The first 1,000 buyers receive a complimentary Prosperity & Wellth Digital Planner/Journal. Offer ends Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Endorsed by the Napoleon Hill Foundation

Don Green, CEO of the Napoleon Hill Foundation, praises the project: “Dr. Patricia McCartney has written an exceptional book for anyone seeking a successful life. She masterfully covers visualization, positive attitude, autosuggestion, gratitude, and the placebo effect—principles Napoleon Hill studied his entire life and found crucial for achieving your dreams. I urge you to read this transformative work by a noted expert who has used her own experiences to illuminate the mental link between success and failure.”

Key Features of Think & Grow WELLTHY™

Mindset Medicine Library™: Access classic and contemporary thought leader audios to inspire and guide

Wellth Index™: Personalized assessments to track holistic wellness and success across physical, emotional, and spiritual domains.

Daily Guided Practices: Mindfulness, gratitude, and visualization exercises enhanced by neurosonic™ sound therapy.

Faith as Medicine Collection: Exclusive audio content from iconic figures for Premium Bundle users.

Community & Coaching: Premium users gain access to tailored coaching and vibrant community forums to sustain momentum.

The companion ebook narrates the science of mindset as medicine, blending Hill’s principles with insights on how optimism, purpose, and positive thinking enhance health and longevity. The app empowers users with goal trackers, guided meditations, and advanced tools to make success a daily habit.

Join the Wellthy Revolution

“The Faith-as-Medicine Collection officially launches at 12 noon EST, September 16, 2025. A live countdown will mark the moment when doors open to this transformative experience.” Think & Grow WELLTHY™ is more than an app and ebook—it’s a movement to redefine wealth as wellness. Don’t miss the launch special: the first 1,000 buyers will receive the exclusive Prosperity & Wellth Digital Planner/Journal with their purchase by September 21, 2025.

About Dr. Patricia Wilhite McCartney

A lawyer, naturopathic doctor, and resilience pioneer, Dr. McCartney channels her journey of overcoming personal tragedy into a mission to empower others. Her innovative approach bridges science, spirituality, and success, making her a leading voice in holistic wellness.

About the Napoleon Hill Foundation

Dedicated to preserving and promoting Napoleon Hill’s philosophy, the Foundation endorses projects that advance his legacy of success through positive thinking and purposeful action.

