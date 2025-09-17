MDC partners with Forest ReLeaf’s Project CommuniTree to provide free trees in Cape Girardeau

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to bring free trees to southeast Missouri through the Project CommuniTree program. Residents, schools, nonprofits, and community groups can pick up trees in Cape Girardeau to help beautify neighborhoods, restore habitats, and grow healthier communities.

Project CommuniTree distributes thousands of free native tree and shrub seedlings each year for community plantings across Missouri,” said Jennifer Behnken, MDC community forester. “These trees support wildlife, provide shade, reduce stormwater runoff, and improve local air quality.”

Those interested must register by Sept. 30.

Cape Girardeau Pick-Up Details:

Date: Oct. 8

Location: 2610 Industrial Drive in Cape Girardeau

Who can participate: Schools, nonprofits, neighborhood associations, and community groups (not for private or commercial use)

What’s available: Free native trees and shrubs in one- to two-gallon containers, ready for planting

Registration: Pre-registration required through Forest ReLeaf’s Project CommuniTree program at https://moreleaf.org/.

“By planting trees in our communities, we’re investing in the health of future generations,” added Behnken. “Project CommuniTree makes it easy for neighbors, schools, and organizations to create greener, stronger, and more resilient places to live.”

For more information about Project CommuniTree and to register for trees, visit https://moreleaf.org/.