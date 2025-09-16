FTC Sends Money to Consumers Harmed by Deceptive Business Opportunity Scheme Known as “Blueprint to Wealth”

The Federal Trade Commission is sending a total of $666,631 to consumers defrauded by a sprawling business opportunity scheme that operated under the name “Blueprint to Wealth.”

In December 2023, the FTC announced a court order temporarily halting the operations of the defendants, which the agency alleged ran a business opportunity scheme that took in millions of dollars from consumers with false promises of huge returns by building their own businesses.

In its complaint, the FTC alleged the scheme had been operating since 2018 under several names, including “Blueprint to Wealth.”

In September 2024, the Commission announced the last of three settlements against the defendants which barred them from the illegal conduct described in the complaint. The orders resolving the complaint also required the defendants to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide money to harmed consumers.

The FTC is sending payments to 4,208 affected consumers. Check recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. PayPal recipients should redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 1-855-779-3542, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country.