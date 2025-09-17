FTC and DOJ Issue Fiscal Year 2024 Hart-Scott-Rodino Annual Report

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Antitrust Division released their 47th Annual Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Report.

This report summaries the agencies’ merger enforcement efforts and provides fiscal year 2024 data on the Premerger Notification Program, which alerts the agencies to transactions that may substantially lessen competition in violation of federal law.

The report explains that in fiscal year 2024, companies notified the agencies of 2,031 transactions under the HSR Act, approximately one-fourth of which were valued at more than $1 billion.

The FTC and DOJ took 32 merger enforcement actions to maintain competition in critically important sectors across the American economy, including healthcare, groceries, technology, labor, and manufacturing. The Commission brought 18 of these actions, six of which resulted in administrative or federal court litigation while in the remaining cases the parties abandoned or restructured their proposed deal as a result of antitrust concerns raised.

The statistical tables in the report profile HSR filings and investigations during fiscal year 2024. Appendices provide a summary of transactions for the past 10 years, as well as the number of transactions reported and the number of transactions by industry group.

The Commission vote to issue the report was 3-0.