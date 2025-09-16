What to know about new federal resume requirements

Beginning Sept. 27, 2025, all federal agencies—including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)—will only accept resumes up to two pages in length. This change will apply to all federal positions to comply with Executive Order 14170 and the Merit Hiring Plan.

For many federal employees and job seekers, this marks a significant difference from previous guidance. While a one- or two-page limit has long been common in private sector job applications, federal resumes have traditionally been longer.

Here’s what you need to know about updating your resume and complying with new requirements.

Focus on relevant experience

When reviewing your longer resume to determine which information to cut or keep, look to the details in the Job Opportunity Announcement (JOA) on USAJOBS. Revise your resume to focus on experience and credentials that apply directly to the JOA duties, requirements and qualifications.

Update your resume on your USAJOBS profiles

It’s good practice to have a searchable resume uploaded to USAJOBS to help recruiters find you. However, by the end of September 2025, USAJOBS will no longer allow you to upload a resume longer than two pages, and any searchable resumes longer than two pages will expire. To ensure you remain searchable to recruiters, log into your USAJOBS account and upload a new resume that is under two pages.

Remember, you can also build your resume directly in USAJOBS. The tool uses your USAJOBS profile to help you create your resume with prompts, so it can be a helpful place to begin.

Make sure you still include all required information

As you revise your federal resume, don’t edit out any of the important information. All resumes submitted to federal jobs are required to have contact information, relevant work experience and relevant education, certifications or licensures. The JOA may list other required information for you to include, such as current security clearance, language skills or references. Pay attention to the requirements so you can easily adapt and customize your resume for different jobs.

Learn more about the Merit Hiring Plan

Additional hiring reforms are expected under the Merit Hiring Plan, which you can learn more about in this fact sheet from the Office of Personnel Management.

Work at VA

Don’t let a failure to comply with federal resume requirements remove you from consideration for a job at VA. Take the time now to update your resume and adhere to the two-page limit so your job search can continue without interruption.