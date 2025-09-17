Washington State Ferries seeks community input on peak service season at online meetings

SEATTLE – One day, two chances to share feedback and ask questions. Washington State Ferries is wrapping up its busiest season of service in years and wants to hear from the public.

WSF is hosting virtual community meetings at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, at which agency leaders will discuss this summer’s increased service. The increases led to the system’s busiest sailing season since 2019. Other meeting topics include electrification plans, terminal construction and workforce development.

WSF virtual community meetings

When: 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Where: Online via Zoom

Details: Registration is required prior to these virtual meetings. Each meeting will cover the same topics and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best suits their schedule. Participants will be able to ask questions, and anyone can provide comments ahead of time via email. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For the latest service updates, sign up for rider alerts and track each ferry using the real-time map online.