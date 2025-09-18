Consumer Rating Ranks No. 44 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 5,927% Percent, This Marks Consumer Rating’s First Time on the List

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Rating , a free online resource of consumer product reviews, was recently named No. 44 on the annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Cultivated by Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. In addition to ranking No. 44 overall, Consumer Rating is also ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and No. 2 in Advertising and Marketing.“Being recognized among the top 50 fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor, and far beyond what we imagined when we first started Consumer Rating,” said Blake Harrison, co-founder and CEO of Consumer Rating. “From day one, our mission has been simple: build something meaningful that consumers can trust while delivering measurable results for our partners. This recognition reflects the hard work, creativity, and relentless drive of our team – and it’s only the beginning of what’s ahead.”Consumer Rating is proud to be among this year’s Inc. 5000 honorees, who have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”As the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Pennsylvania, Consumer Rating is honored to represent the state and will be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine alongside the other top 500 honorees.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 About Consumer RatingConsumer Rating is a data-driven, free online resource of hundreds of honest reviews, ratings and side-by-side comparisons of products and services across various industries including health and wellness, banking, consumer goods, insurance, technology and more. With the goal of helping customers make informed purchase decisions, Consumer Rating utilizes an outside editorial team to provide expert, non-biased reviews based on thoughtful research and user experience. Learn more at consumerrating.org.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.