OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen ends visit to Belgrade and Prishtinë/Priština, reiterates continued support for stability and security in region

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 17 September 2025 — OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen concluded her two-day visit to Belgrade and Prishtinë/Priština, where she engaged in discussions with high-level officials on fostering security, safety and stability across the region.

In Belgrade, Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen met Prime Minister Đuro Macut, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić and Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabić. She also visited the OSCE Mission to Serbia and met with Acting Head of Mission Carolina Hidea and Mission staff, expressing praise for their unwavering dedication to fulfilling the Mission’s mandate. Minister Valtonen also met with civil society representatives on the topics of the rule of law, human rights, media freedom and safety of journalists, and freedom of expression. She also visited the Café-bar 16, run by the Center for Youth Integration – a project of the OSCE Mission to Serbia.

“It is truly inspiring to see how the OSCE’s and Field Operations’ work drives positive change in the region. The Missions work together on joint projects and initiatives such as youth connectivity, media literacy and journalism exchanges. This is key for regional progress and collaboration on peace and security issues,” said Valtonen.

Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen also travelled to Prishtinë/Priština, where she met with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu and with representatives from civil society, including from the OSCE Dialogue Academy Network of Alumnae, an exchange platform that brings together young women from Prishtinë/Priština and Belgrade. In addition, the Chair visited the OSCE Mission in Kosovo and met with Head of Mission in Kosovo Gerard McGurk and Mission staff, commending their contributions to stability and promoting the rights of all communities.